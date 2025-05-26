Maharashtra COVID Update: 21-Year-Old Dies Amid Rising Infections, Marks Fourth Death This Week

New Delhi: India is witnessing a gradual increase in COVID-19 cases, with isolated reports from multiple states including Maharashtra, Karnataka, Kerala, Tamil Nadu, and Delhi. Health authorities are urging citizens to remain cautious but not panic, as most reported cases are mild and manageable at home.

21-Year-Old Patient Dies in Thane

In a concerning development, a 21-year-old patient from Mumbra, who was receiving treatment at Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Kalwa Hospital in Thane, died after testing positive for COVID-19. The patient was admitted on May 22, 2025, and had existing life-threatening comorbidities, according to the Thane Municipal Corporation.

This marks the fourth COVID-related death in the Mumbai region in the past week. However, medical experts emphasize that COVID was an incidental finding in all four cases.

84-Year-Old Succumbs in Bengaluru Amid Rising Cases

In Bengaluru, an 84-year-old man with multiple severe comorbidities passed away on May 17 due to multi-organ failure. His COVID-19 test later returned positive, adding to the growing list of sporadic cases in Karnataka. The state currently reports 38 active COVID-19 cases, with 32 of them from Bengaluru.

Health Experts Say No Need to Panic

Despite the rise in reported infections, doctors across public and private sectors agree that the virus is presenting mild symptoms in most cases.

“At the moment, the situation is under control. These are sporadic cases and are being easily managed,” said Dr. Suranjit Chatterjee, Senior Consultant at Indraprastha Apollo Hospital in Delhi.

Union Health Ministry Reviews COVID-19 Trends

The Union Health Ministry, led by Secretary Punya Salila Srivastava, held a high-level review meeting to assess the situation, especially in states like Kerala, Tamil Nadu, Maharashtra, and Karnataka.

Officials confirmed that as of May 19, India has 257 active COVID-19 cases, most of which do not require hospitalization. The Ministry emphasized continued monitoring through the Integrated Disease Surveillance Programme (IDSP) and the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR).

Safety Measures Advised as a Precaution

While there is no indication of a fresh COVID-19 wave, health authorities continue to recommend basic preventive measures, such as: