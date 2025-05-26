Andhra Tragedy: 25-Year-Old Man and 40-Year-Old Woman Die by Suicide After Secret Marriage

In a tragic incident from Andhra Pradesh, a 25-year-old man and a 40-year-old woman ended their lives after a tumultuous relationship that began on Instagram.

The woman, identified as Padma from Visakhapatnam, was already married and had two children – a son working as a medical representative and a daughter in her final year of a degree course.

Padma Leaves Family to Marry 25-Year-Old Suresh

Padma met Suresh, a 25-year-old from Srikalahasti, through Instagram. Their online friendship soon turned romantic. Initially, Padma traveled to Srikalahasti to be with him, but her family reported her missing and brought her back. However, nine months ago, she left again and married Suresh. The couple began living together in Kailasagiri Colony in Visakhapatnam.

Follow for More details: munsifdaily.com

Frequent Fights and Domestic Tensions

According to reports, the couple frequently argued after their marriage. One of the recent disputes allegedly involved Suresh scolding Padma for wasting food and tiffin. The altercation left Padma emotionally distressed.

Also Read: MS Dhoni Keeps Fans Guessing: Retirement Decision Expected in 4–5 Months

Padma Dies by Suicide, Suresh Follows

Unable to cope, Padma reportedly hanged herself in their home. Suresh, shocked and scared, did not inform anyone and stayed at home with her body. Overcome with guilt and fear, he consumed pesticide and fell unconscious.

Locals Alert Police After Foul Smell

Neighbors grew suspicious after noticing a foul smell coming from the house and alerted the police. Upon arrival, police found Suresh barely alive and rushed him to the hospital, where he succumbed during treatment.

Police Investigation Underway

Authorities are currently investigating the tragic case, which has shocked the local community. It serves as a grim reminder of the complexities and mental health issues surrounding unconventional relationships and domestic disputes.