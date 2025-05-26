MS Dhoni Keeps Fans Guessing: Retirement Decision Expected in 4–5 Months

HYDERABAD: Chennai Super Kings (CSK) captain MS Dhoni has revealed that he will take four to five months to decide on his IPL retirement plans, saying he is in no hurry and will take time to assess his fitness, motivation, and team needs.

Dhoni to Spend Time at Home Before Deciding Future

After leading CSK to a thumping win over Gujarat Titans in their final match of the season, Dhoni, 44, said he plans to return to Ranchi and enjoy bike rides before deciding whether to continue playing.

“I’m not saying I’m done, I’m not saying I’m coming back. I have the luxury of time. So why not take it, reflect, and then decide?” Dhoni told the host broadcaster in the post-match presentation.

CSK Finish at the Bottom of the Table for First Time in IPL History

Despite the victory, CSK ended a disappointing campaign, finishing at the bottom of the points table for the first time in 16 IPL seasons, with just 4 wins in 14 matches.

“We didn’t have a very good season, but we finished on a good note. This was one of the perfect performances – in bowling, batting, and even fielding,” Dhoni said.

Dew Factor and Pressure on Batters Affected Early Momentum

Dhoni reflected on how home conditions and toss decisions influenced CSK’s campaign. He noted that choosing to bowl first due to dew conditions backfired as batting under pressure in second innings affected team confidence.

“I felt the wicket was better to bat first. In the second innings, confidence got sucked away from our batters, and it became difficult to bounce back,” he added.

Dhoni Highlights Need to Strengthen Batting for Next Season

While evaluating the squad’s performance, Dhoni expressed concerns over batting inconsistency, especially early in the tournament. However, he was optimistic about recent contributions from various players.

“We now look like a side that can put runs on the board, making bowling maneuvering easier,” he said.

Focus on Building a Strong Team for Gaikwad’s Return

Looking ahead, Dhoni hinted at squad restructuring, particularly with Ruturaj Gaikwad expected to return in the next season.

“When Rutu comes back, we want to give him a settled team where he can just fit in without worrying about many things,” said Dhoni.

Conclusion: Dhoni Leaves Fans Waiting Amid Retirement Speculation

With Dhoni neither confirming retirement nor committing to a comeback, CSK fans and cricket lovers will have to wait for a few more months to know the future of one of IPL’s most iconic captains.