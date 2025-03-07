Telangana Cabinet Approves 30,000-Acre ‘Future City’ as India’s First Net-Zero Urban Hub – Key Details

Hyderabad, March 7, 2025 – The Telangana Cabinet, led by Chief Minister A. Revanth Reddy, on Thursday approved the development of a 30,000-acre ‘Future City’ between Srisailam and Nagarjunasagar highways. Designed as India’s first net-zero carbon city, the project will be managed by the newly formed Future City Development Authority (FCDA), replacing the Hyderabad Metropolitan Development Authority (HMDA) in the region.

Key Highlights of the Future City:

Net-Zero Carbon Blueprint: The city will run entirely on renewable energy, with green infrastructure, electric public transport, and zero landfill waste systems. Hyderabad’s Fourth Urban Hub: Positioned as a sister city to Hyderabad, Secunderabad, and Cyberabad, it will focus on AI, pharmaceuticals, medical tourism, and sports. FCDA Takes Charge: 56 villages across 7 mandals will shift from HMDA to FCDA, with 90 staff positions approved for streamlined governance.

Strategic Zones & Infrastructure

The city will feature eight specialized zones:

AI & Tech Hub : 140-acre innovation center with incubation labs.

: 140-acre innovation center with incubation labs. Life Sciences Park : 4,207 acres for pharma giants like Dr. Reddy’s and Aurobindo Pharma.

: 4,207 acres for pharma giants like Dr. Reddy’s and Aurobindo Pharma. Sports City : International cricket stadium in talks with BCCI.

: International cricket stadium in talks with BCCI. Residential & Mixed-Use Zones: Solar-powered housing and metro connectivity.

Land Acquisition & Timeline

Of the 30,000 acres, 13,973 acres previously earmarked for Hyderabad Pharma City have been repurposed. The core area will center around Meerkhanpet village, with a 330-foot greenfield road linking it to Hyderabad’s Outer Ring Road (ORR) and Regional Ring Road (RRR). Construction is slated to begin in late 2025.

Skills University & Job Creation

A Skills University, already launched in Meerkhanpet, will train 50,000 students annually in sectors like pharmaceuticals and fintech, partnering with firms like SBI and Dr. Reddy’s.

HMDA Expansion

The HMDA’s jurisdiction now extends to the RRR, covering 1,355 villages across 11 districts, ensuring coordinated growth alongside the Future City.

Sustainable Vision

“This isn’t just a city—it’s Telangana’s pledge to combat climate change,” stated Revenue Minister Ponguleti Srinivasa Reddy. The net-zero design includes rainwater harvesting, urban forests, and hydrogen-powered public transport.

Additional Cabinet Decisions

Tourism Boost : 27 special tourism zones to attract ₹15,000 crore investments.

: 27 special tourism zones to attract ₹15,000 crore investments. Reservation Reforms : Backward Classes’ quota in local bodies raised to 42%.

: Backward Classes’ quota in local bodies raised to 42%. Global Spotlight: Hyderabad to host Miss World 2025 in December.

The Future City positions Telangana as a pioneer in green urbanism, aligning with global climate goals while creating 300,000 jobs. With HMDA’s restructuring and FCDA’s mandate, the state aims to balance rapid industrialization with ecological responsibility.

For details on land policies or investment opportunities, visit the Telangana government’s official portal.

Reported by Munsif News. All details are based on official Cabinet announcements.