Telangana CM Unveils Vision for Future City to Rival Global Metropolises

Hyderabad: Telangana Chief Minister A. Revanth Reddy has unveiled an ambitious plan to develop a “Future City” in Hyderabad, positioning it to compete with major global cities like New York, London, Tokyo, Seoul, and Dubai.

The announcement was made during the inauguration of the CII National Council meeting at the CII Green Business Centre in Hitech City on Friday.

Vision for Telangana Rising

In his address, the Chief Minister highlighted Telangana’s progress since its formation, expressing optimism about the state’s future growth. He described “Telangana Rising” as a vision for a prosperous, innovative state, with the Future City at its core. The city will focus on the service sector and be designed as a model of environmental sustainability, with goals of achieving net-zero emissions and functioning as a pollution-free zone.

Key Infrastructure Projects to Support the Vision

Reddy detailed key infrastructure projects that will support the development of the Future City. Among the initiatives, he announced the construction of a 360-km-long Regional Ring Road (RRR) and plans for a Regional Ring Railway to improve connectivity across the city. Radial roads will link the Outer Ring Road (ORR) to the RRR, ensuring smooth and efficient transportation.

The Chief Minister also revealed plans to revive the Musi River, which will provide 55 kilometers of fresh water flow, addressing Hyderabad’s drinking water needs through 2050.

Making Hyderabad Resilient and Sustainable

Reddy emphasized the need for Hyderabad to become resilient to natural disasters and envisioned transforming the city into a flood-free zone. These efforts will be complemented by significant investments in the area between the ORR and RRR, which will serve as a hub for industries such as pharmaceuticals, life sciences, aerospace, defense, electric vehicles, and solar energy.

Pioneering Electric Vehicle Adoption

Telangana is also pushing for sustainability and technological advancement. The state is leading India in electric vehicle (EV) adoption, with plans to introduce 3,200 EV buses into the RTC fleet. Additionally, Telangana will remove registration and road taxes for EVs to further promote environmentally friendly transportation solutions.

Rural Development and Economic Growth

The Chief Minister also outlined plans for rural development, focusing on agriculture, organic farming, and the establishment of cold storage facilities and warehouses outside the ORR. Furthermore, to boost trade and connectivity, Telangana will establish a dry port with dedicated road and rail links to Bandar Port in Andhra Pradesh, facilitating economic growth.

Invitation for Collaboration

Reddy invited investors to join Telangana’s journey to become a global economic powerhouse, stating, “Come, let’s create wonders together. Telangana offers the highest ease of doing business, not just in India but globally.”