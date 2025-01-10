Telangana High Court Raises Concerns Over Movie Ticket Rates and Additional Shows

Hyderabad: The Telangana High Court has expressed dissatisfaction over the rising movie ticket prices and the increasing number of additional shows, particularly those scheduled after midnight.

During a recent hearing, the court questioned whether allowing special shows indirectly by canceling benefit shows was permissible.

Court Orders Review of Late-Night Show Permits

The High Court raised serious concerns regarding the practice of permitting shows after 1 am, which has become a growing issue for moviegoers and theater owners. The court ordered the Special Chief Secretary of the Home Department to review the current permissions for such late-night shows and ensure that they comply with established regulations.

In its observations, the court pointed out the possibility of theaters circumventing the rules by rebranding special shows as benefit shows, despite them being scheduled at odd hours. The court has instructed the authorities to investigate and reassess these permissions thoroughly.

Ticket Prices Under Scrutiny

The Telangana High Court also took issue with the escalating movie ticket prices, which have sparked outrage among the public. The court questioned the fairness of the current pricing model and urged the state government to consider appropriate regulatory measures to protect consumers.

Next Hearing Scheduled for January 24

The next hearing of the case has been postponed to January 24, giving the authorities time to respond to the court’s concerns and take necessary actions. The ongoing case is likely to lead to changes in the way movie ticket prices and special show permissions are regulated in Telangana.

The court’s intervention comes amid growing calls for transparency and fairness in the entertainment industry, especially concerning the rising cost of tickets and the scheduling of late-night shows. The outcome of the upcoming hearing will be keenly awaited by both cinema owners and moviegoers alike.