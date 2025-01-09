Telangana High Court to Hear Petition on Game Changer Movie Ticket Price Hike and Additional Shows

Hyderabad: The Telangana High Court has agreed to hear a petition regarding the recent hike in ticket prices for the movie Game Changer, starring Ram Charan, as well as the permission granted for additional early morning shows.

The petition, filed as a lunch motion, challenges both the price hike and the government’s decision to allow extra screenings of the film in the early hours of the morning.

Also Read: Farhan Akhtar Celebrates Birthday with Cousin Farah Khan and Sister-in-Law Anusha Dandekar

High Court Unhappy with Early Morning Showings

The High Court expressed its displeasure over the state government’s decision to allow extra screenings of Game Changer at 4 a.m., citing concerns about crowd control and the impact on public order. The court raised questions about the government’s approval of these additional shows without adequately addressing potential safety issues, given the high demand for tickets and the potential for overcrowding.

Lunch Motion Petition Filed

A petition was filed, requesting an immediate hearing on the matter, particularly the hike in ticket prices for the movie. The petitioners have expressed concern that the decision to allow price hikes after the government’s previous promise of no hikes is not only unfair but could lead to exploitation of moviegoers. The petition also questioned the appropriateness of additional screenings, particularly during early morning hours, and raised concerns about public safety and the potential for disturbances.

Court to Issue Orders on Friday

The High Court has set the date for issuing its orders on the matter for Friday. The court will address several issues, including the legality of the additional screenings, the timing of the shows, and the hike in ticket prices. The case also touches upon crowd control measures and the state government’s oversight in ensuring safety at these screenings.

Pushpa-2 Case to be Heard Alongside

In a related development, the High Court announced that the issue of the ticket price hike for Game Changer will be heard alongside the ongoing case concerning the movie Pushpa-2. This decision has added further weight to the petition, as it suggests the court will consider broader concerns about ticket pricing and government regulation in the film industry.

Public Concerns and Criticism

The court’s decision comes amid growing public concerns and criticism regarding the ticket price hikes for Game Changer, especially after the Telangana government’s previous commitment to prevent such increases. Critics argue that the government’s sudden reversal has led to confusion and anger among moviegoers, with many calling for greater transparency in pricing and show scheduling.

The outcome of the High Court’s orders on Friday could have significant implications for the future regulation of ticket prices and show timings in Telangana, particularly for high-demand films like Game Changer.