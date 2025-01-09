Farhan Akhtar Celebrates Birthday with Cousin Farah Khan and Sister-in-Law Anusha Dandekar

Mumbai: Bollywood actor, director, and producer Farhan Akhtar is celebrating his birthday in the company of his cousin Farah Khan and sister-in-law Anusha Dandekar.

The multi-talented star shared a heartwarming moment with them, marking a special occasion.

Heartwarming Birthday Celebration

On Thursday, Farhan took to Instagram to share a picture of himself with Farah and Anusha, capturing a moment in front of birthday cakes. The post conveyed the joy of the celebration, as Farhan wished both women in his life a happy birthday.

In the caption, he wrote: “Capri 9’on ki barsaat.. happy birthday to my sister and sister-in-law. love you both @farahkhankunder @anushadandekar.”

Farhan Akhtar Shares Appreciation for Rohit Sharma

Earlier, Farhan took the opportunity to laude Indian cricketer Rohit Sharma for his selflessness and leadership qualities. Farhan shared a throwback image of Sharma in action, accompanied by a heartfelt note highlighting the cricketer’s dedication to the team over his own individual success.

Farhan praised Rohit’s decision to put his team’s needs above personal form and glory, stating that it showcased true leadership and a selfless spirit. He expressed gratitude for Rohit’s contribution to Indian cricket, acknowledging his sacrifices despite facing criticism from fans.

Farhan’s post read: “This guy has done so much for Indian cricket and captained our team incredibly well and successfully over the years… He’s shown us the elite level he performs at.”

Farhan Akhtar on Leadership and Selflessness

Farhan emphasized how rare it is for a leader, especially a captain, to prioritize the success of the team over personal achievements. He concluded by praising Rohit’s strong leadership and resilience, adding, “See you back on the field soon.