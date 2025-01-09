Ajith Practices Driver Change Drills; All Set for 24H Dubai 2025

Chennai: Actor Ajith Kumar, undeterred by a car crash that left his vehicle badly damaged during a practice session on Tuesday, is now fully focused and ready for the upcoming 24H Dubai 2025.

Updates from his racing team, Ajith Kumar Racing, suggest that the actor is determined to give his best in the prestigious endurance race.

Ajith’s Intense Training and Preparation

Late on Wednesday night, Ajith Kumar Racing shared a video clip of the actor practicing driver change drills. In the video, Ajith listens attentively to an instructor’s advice before perfecting the technique of swapping positions with a fellow driver inside the vehicle. The team shared the clip-on social media with the caption, “Driver changes drills. From the garage of Ajith Kumar Racing.”

Also Read: Tamil Actor Ajith Escapes Unhurt After Car Crash During Dubai 24-Hours Race Practice

The team also posted pictures of Ajith’s racing team at the vehicle testing centre for the 24H Dubai 2025. These images showcased the actor working on strategies and refining his efficiency during practice at the pitstop.

Testing Sessions and Final Preparations

The team released photos from testing sessions at the Dubai Autodrome, further indicating that Ajith is gearing up for the big race. In one of the updates, Ajith was seen preparing to head to the race track, with the message: “Lace-up, show up, never give up. Ajith Kumar on the tracks of Dubai for the 24H Dubai 2025.”

Ajith Kumar Racing: A New Chapter

Ajith Kumar not only races but is also the proud owner of the Ajith Kumar Racing team. His team will compete in the Porsche 992 class alongside teammates Mathieu Detry, Fabian Duffieux, and Cameron McLeod.

Interestingly, Fabian Duffieux, who joined the team in December last year, has also taken over as the team manager of Ajith Kumar Racing.

A Significant Milestone: 24H Dubai 2025

The 24H Dubai 2025 is a significant event for Ajith Kumar, marking his firm’s competitive debut in the world of racing. It will also kick off an intense endurance campaign for the team. To support their efforts, Ajith Kumar Racing has partnered with Bas Koeten Racing, which will handle the technical and logistical aspects of the team’s participation.

Ajith’s participation in the 24H Dubai 2025 is set to be a thrilling and highly anticipated moment in the motorsport world.