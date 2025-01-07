Tamil Actor Ajith Escapes Unhurt After Car Crash During Dubai 24-Hours Race Practice

New Delhi: Tamil superstar Ajith Kumar narrowly escaped injury after crashing his car during a practice session for the Dubai 24 Hours race.

The 53-year-old actor, who also owns Ajith Kumar Racing, was participating in the race along with his teammates Mathieu Detry, Fabian Duffieux, and Cameron McLeod.

Details of the Car Crash

A video shared by the official Ajith Kumar Racing Instagram page shows the high-speed crash where Ajith’s car slammed into the barriers. Despite the severity of the incident, the actor was seen walking away from the wreckage without any visible injuries.

The caption on the post read: "Ajith Kumar's massive crash in practice, but he walks away unscathed. Another day in the office… that's racing!"

Fans and followers of the actor expressed relief as the crash appeared to be a close call, but Ajith’s experience in motorsport proved invaluable during the incident.

Ajith’s Racing Passion

Ajith Kumar is known for his passion for motorsports and has been participating in various racing events for several years. His racing team, Ajith Kumar Racing, competes in multiple events, including the prestigious Dubai 24 Hours race.

Upcoming Film Release

Ajith Kumar is set to appear next in his much-anticipated film “Vidaamuyarchi”, which is scheduled to release in theatres later this month. The actor’s fans are eagerly awaiting his return to the big screen after his high-speed racing adventures.

Fans Rejoice as Ajith Remains Safe