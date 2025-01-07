Former Bollywood Actress Sana Khan Welcomes Second Baby Boy with Husband Anas Saiyad

Hyderabad: Former Bollywood actress Sana Khan and her husband Anas Saiyad have welcomed their second child, a baby boy, on January 5. The couple shared the joyous news with their followers on social media, where Sana Khan posted an adorable message on Instagram, saying, “We are overjoyed to share the beautiful news of the arrival of our little prince!”

This marks Sana Khan’s second child, as she gave birth to her first son in 2023. The news has been met with an outpouring of congratulations from fans and well-wishers.

Sana Khan, who rose to fame through her work in Hindi, Telugu, and Tamil cinema, is known for her roles in films like Mr. Nookayya, Kalyanam Kathi, and Jai Ho. She had a successful career in the film industry before deciding to leave it behind. In 2020, Sana Khan married Anas Saiyad, and since then, she has focused her attention on her family life, stepping away from acting to embrace motherhood.

Her decision to shift priorities away from the limelight and concentrate on her personal life has been widely supported by her fans. Sana and Anas’ growing family is being celebrated by their followers, as the couple now joyfully expands their family with the addition of their second son.

Sana Khan’s Journey: From Bollywood to Family Life

Sana Khan’s decision to leave Bollywood and her flourishing career was a significant shift for the actress. Known for her appearances in several hit films, she found love with Anas Saiyad, and their marriage in 2020 marked the beginning of a new chapter in her life. Since then, she has shared moments of her family life with her fans on social media, delighting her followers with her love for her husband and children.

Despite leaving her acting career, Sana Khan has remained an active presence on social media, offering glimpses into her beautiful family moments and her role as a doting mother.

A Growing Family and Continued Happiness

With the arrival of their second son, Sana and Anas Saiyad’s family continues to grow, and fans are eager to see more of their life together. The couple’s shared journey has touched the hearts of many, and their followers are looking forward to future updates as they raise their young children.

Congratulations to Sana Khan and Anas Saiyad on the arrival of their precious baby boy! Fans are already excited to see how this new chapter unfolds for the family.