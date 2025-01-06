Pushpa 2 Breaks Baahubali 2 Record with Record-Breaking Collections

New Delhi: The highly anticipated film Pushpa 2 has made a monumental impact at the box office, breaking the record set by the iconic Baahubali 2.

According to the film’s producers, Pushpa 2 has raked in an astounding Rs. 1831 crores in collections, surpassing the previous record held by Baahubali 2, which grossed Rs. 1810 crores.

Pushpa 2 Achieves Historic Box Office Success

On its opening day, Pushpa 2 has achieved a historic milestone, setting a new benchmark for Indian cinema. The film, which features Allu Arjun in a lead role, has garnered massive attention across the globe, propelling it to the top of the box office charts.

The film’s impressive opening collections have already broken multiple records, establishing Pushpa 2 as one of the most successful films of recent times. The producers of Pushpa 2 revealed that the film has earned Rs. 1831 crores worldwide, breaking the record held by Baahubali 2, which grossed Rs. 1810 crores.

Baahubali 2 Still Holds Strong Position

Despite being surpassed by Pushpa 2 in terms of overall global collections, Baahubali 2 continues to hold a strong position in Indian cinema history. The film’s Rs. 1810 crores remain a monumental achievement, showcasing its unmatched success across various regions, including domestic and international markets.

While Pushpa 2 has managed to break this record within a short period, Baahubali 2 remains a cinematic milestone that continues to influence filmmaking and global audience reception.

Pushpa 2‘s Box Office Dominance

The exceptional success of Pushpa 2 further highlights the growing influence of South Indian cinema in the global film industry. The film’s remarkable collections on the first day demonstrate the immense popularity of the movie and the star power of Allu Arjun. With Pushpa 2 continuing its box office journey, it is expected to make even greater strides in the coming weeks.

Key Achievements of Pushpa 2:

Looking Ahead: Will Pushpa 2 Reach New Heights?

As Pushpa 2 continues to dominate the box office, the film’s trajectory suggests it could surpass even more records in the coming months. The incredible collections from day one has already positioned it as one of the biggest films of Indian cinema, and its continued success will be closely watched by industry experts and film enthusiasts alike.

With the Rs. 1831 crores earned so far, Pushpa 2 is set to leave a lasting legacy in the Indian film industry, continuing the trend of record-breaking performances by South Indian blockbusters.

