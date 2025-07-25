Telangana Cabinet Meeting Postponed to July 28

Hyderabad: The Telangana State Cabinet meeting that was set for Friday has been rescheduled for July 28. It will now take place at 2 PM on Monday, July 28, at the Dr. BR Ambedkar Secretariat in Hyderabad.

Initially planned for 4 PM on Friday, the meeting was postponed due to the absence of Chief Minister A. Revanth Reddy and several important ministers who are currently in New Delhi.

Ministers Ponnam Prabhakar, Konda Surekha, and Vakiti Srihari are participating in the Congress OBC Leadership Bhagidari Nyay Mahasammelan taking place in the capital. Deputy Chief Minister Bhatti Vikramarka and Irrigation Minister Uttam Kumar Reddy are also visiting Delhi.

Revanth Reddy, who has spent the last two days in the national capital, returned to Hyderabad. As a result, in order to ensure full participation in the cabinet meeting, the Chief Minister has scheduled the meeting once more for July 28.

The Cabinet meeting is expected to address several significant issues, including matters related to farmers, monsoon agriculture, electricity supply, new policies, land surveys, and loan waivers, etc.