Telangana Caste Census 2025 Begins: Key Details and Registration Process Explained

Hyderabad: The Telangana government has announced an extension of the caste census to accommodate families who missed the initial phase of data collection.

The second round of the caste census will be conducted from today until the 28th of this month, offering another opportunity for households that were previously left out.

To streamline the process, the government has introduced a toll-free number, allowing residents to request an enumerator visit to their homes for data collection.

However, what initially appeared to be a strategic move to corner the opposition has seemingly backfired on the Congress-led Telangana government.

The caste census, intended to consolidate political support, has triggered controversy, internal discord, and cross-party unity among Backward Caste (BC) leaders who feel misrepresented in the enumeration process.

Political Fallout: How the Caste Census Became a Double-Edged Sword

The caste census was a key electoral promise of the Congress government in Telangana, aimed at gaining political leverage over the opposition parties, primarily the BJP and BRS. However, rather than putting the opposition on the defensive, the move has led to widespread criticism and internal divisions within the ruling party.

Several BC leaders from different political parties have united in expressing their dissatisfaction with the findings of the caste census, alleging that their communities were underrepresented.

Even within Congress, some party MLCs have publicly voiced concerns, claiming that the survey inaccurately reflected the caste demographics, undermining the representation of backward communities.

Adding to the pressure, MLAs from various constituencies have issued a direct ultimatum to Chief Minister Revanth Reddy, urging immediate corrective measures to address the alleged discrepancies in the caste enumeration.

Government’s Response: A Second Phase of the Caste Census

In response to the backlash and to ensure inclusivity, the Telangana government has decided to reopen the caste census. This second phase will specifically target the 3.1% of the state’s population who did not participate in the first round of the survey. As per official records, 3.54 crore people—approximately 96.9% of the state’s population—have already registered their details.

To facilitate the completion of the survey, the government has introduced multiple avenues for participation:

Toll-Free Helpline – Families can call the designated toll-free number, following which enumerators will visit their homes to collect information. MPDO and Ward Offices – Individuals who wish to register manually can visit Mandal Parishad Development Offices (MPDOs) and ward offices to submit their details. Online Registration – A dedicated government website has been set up, where citizens can fill out the census form digitally. Public Administration Centers – Those without internet access can submit their completed forms at public administration centers across Telangana.

The government has assured that this additional round of data collection will address the concerns raised by various communities and ensure a more comprehensive caste representation in the final census report.

BC Leaders Across Party Lines Unite Against Census Discrepancies

One of the most significant political developments arising from the caste census is the unity among BC leaders across party lines. Leaders from BJP, BRS, and even Congress have come together to challenge the government’s survey methodology and findings.

Several BC organizations and community leaders have alleged that the Congress government’s caste census underestimated the population of backward communities, which could have long-term political and economic implications.

Some have even suggested that the ruling party deliberately manipulated numbers to suit its political narrative, further intensifying the controversy.

As a result, BC leaders have decided to hold cross-party meetings to discuss the caste census and strategize their next course of action. The growing dissatisfaction within Congress and among BC leaders from different political backgrounds could pose a serious challenge to the state government in the coming months.

Implications of the Caste Census Controversy

The ongoing debate surrounding the Telangana caste census highlights several critical issues that could impact state politics and governance: