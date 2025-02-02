Telangana Caste Census Report Out: Know the Muslims and SC, ST Population Details

Hyderabad: The Telangana government has officially released the much-anticipated caste census report, which provides an in-depth breakdown of the state’s population and demographics. The findings were shared by the Civil Supplies Minister, Uttam Kumar Reddy, who presented the details to the media after a comprehensive discussion by the Cabinet Sub-Committee at the state secretariat.

Key Figures from the Caste Census

According to the caste census, the total population of Telangana stands at 3,54,77,554, with the state being home to 1,12,15,134 families. The census highlights the following key figures in terms of social categories:

Scheduled Castes (SCs) : 61,84,319 (17.43% of the total population)

: 61,84,319 (17.43% of the total population) Scheduled Tribes (STs) : 37,05,929 (10.45% of the total population)

: 37,05,929 (10.45% of the total population) Backward Classes (BCs): 1,64,09,179 (46.25% of the total population)

Muslim Population Breakdown

The caste census also presented detailed figures for the Muslim population in the state. The total Muslim population in Telangana is recorded at 12.56%, with the community further divided into two categories:

BC Muslims : 35,76,588 (10.85% of the total population)

: 35,76,588 (10.85% of the total population) OC Muslims: 8,80,424 (2.48% of the total population)

Other Notable Findings

Other Castes (OCs): The census recorded the population of upper-caste Hindus (OCs) at 15.79% of the total population.

Minister Uttam Kumar Reddy emphasized that these findings offer a clearer picture of the demographic structure of the state, particularly with respect to marginalized and backward communities.

Next Steps: Cabinet Review and Assembly Discussion

The Cabinet Sub-Committee held detailed discussions on the findings, and Minister Uttam Kumar Reddy assured the public that further discussions would take place during Monday’s Cabinet meeting. Once approved, the caste census report will be presented in a special session of the Telangana Legislative Assembly, where members will deliberate and provide their feedback on the findings.

Reddy also mentioned that after a thorough discussion in the assembly, the report will be formally endorsed, setting the stage for future policy implementations based on the insights gained from the caste census.

The report is expected to play a significant role in shaping government policies regarding the allocation of resources and development programs for various social and economic groups within Telangana.