Telangana Caste Survey Sparks Political Controversy

Hyderabad: The Congress-led Telangana government has ignited a major political storm with its recent caste survey.

The move, initially aimed at showcasing Telangana as a model state under Rahul Gandhi’s “Jis ki jitni abadi, uska utna haq” principle, has instead triggered widespread backlash from opposition parties, caste-based groups, and even internal party members.

Opposition Slams Congress Over Decline in BC Population

The survey has come under severe criticism from the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and the Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) over a reported decline in the Backward Classes (BC) population. Both parties have questioned how BC numbers dropped to 56.33% (including Muslim BCs) from 61% recorded in a similar exercise conducted in 2014 by the then BRS-led government.

Accusing the Congress of manipulating figures, BRS working president K. T. Rama Rao penned a letter to Congress leader Rahul Gandhi, branding the survey report as “misleading, incomplete, and erroneous.” Citing previous survey data, he questioned the drastic fall in BC numbers from 1.85 crore (51%) in 2014 to 1.64 crore (46%) in 2024.

BJP leader and Union Minister Bandi Sanjay Kumar also accused the Congress of deliberately reducing BC representation while allegedly inflating Muslim BC figures. He termed the inclusion of backward Muslim communities in the BC category as part of a “larger conspiracy” to politically sideline traditional BC groups.

Congress Faces Internal Dissent Over Survey Findings

Adding to the party’s woes, Congress MLC Teenmaar Mallanna publicly burned a copy of the survey report, calling it a “fabricated document.” His actions led to a show-cause notice from the party but not before further emboldening critics questioning the survey’s authenticity.

Meanwhile, government advisor Mohammed Ali Shabbir defended the survey, arguing that it reinforces the legal standing of the 4% Muslim reservation in education and employment, a policy that BJP vehemently opposes.

Caste Survey Findings: A Closer Look

According to the Telangana government’s Socio-Economic, Education, Employment, Political, and Caste Survey (Caste Survey), which covered 96.9% of the population (3.54 crore people), the population breakdown is as follows:

Backward Classes (BCs): 56.33% Muslim BCs: 10.08% Other Caste (OC) Muslims: 2.48%

56.33% Scheduled Castes (SCs): 17.43%

17.43% Scheduled Tribes (STs): 10.45%

10.45% Other Castes (OCs): 13.31%

Demand for BC Reservations in Local Bodies Intensifies

With the survey report now public, opposition parties and BC organizations are pressuring the Congress government to fulfill its electoral promise of 42% BC reservation in local body elections. During the 2023 assembly elections, Congress had released a ‘BC Declaration’ pledging to raise BC reservation from 23% to 42%, creating 23,973 new leadership positions for BCs in panchayats and municipalities.

However, Chief Minister A. Revanth Reddy’s statement in the Assembly that increasing reservations beyond 50% requires a constitutional amendment has sparked further outrage. Critics argue that the Congress is shifting responsibility to the Central government instead of taking decisive action.

Sub-Categorization of SCs: A New Debate

Alongside the caste survey report, the Congress government also tabled a one-man Judicial Commission report led by retired High Court judge Justice Shameem Akhtar on sub-categorization of Scheduled Castes (SCs). The Commission proposed dividing 59 SC communities into three groups for fair distribution of 15% SC reservation.

The recommendations include:

Madiga community (2nd category): Recommended for 9% reservation

Recommended for Other SC groups (1st & 3rd categories): To share the remaining 6% quota

Madiga Reservation Porata Samiti (MRPS) leader Manda Krishna Madiga rejected the report, calling it unfair and inaccurate. He demanded an 11% quota for Madigas and the removal of Health Minister Damodar Raja Narasimha for his inaction on the issue. He further insisted that two Madiga ministers be included in the state Cabinet.

Congress Faces Pressure Over Cabinet Expansion

The caste survey has also amplified demands for more BC, SC, ST, and Muslim representation in the state Cabinet. Since taking oath on December 7, 2023, Chief Minister Revanth Reddy’s 12-member Cabinet has faced criticism for underrepresentation of key communities. With seven vacancies still unfilled, pressure is mounting on the Congress leadership to address caste-based imbalances in the Cabinet.