Union Minister Bandi Sanjay Opposes Inclusion of Backward Muslims in BC List in Telangana Caste Survey

Hyderabad: Union Minister Bandi Sanjay Kumar has raised strong objections to the inclusion of backward sections among Muslims in the Backward Classes (BC) category in the recently conducted caste survey by the Congress government in Telangana.

He alleged that this move would result in significant injustice to the backward classes.

Bandi Sanjay’s Stance on Muslim Inclusion in BC List

Addressing a roadshow in Karimnagar in support of BJP candidates for the upcoming MLC elections, Bandi Sanjay expressed concerns that such a decision could lead to political and social imbalances.

He cited historical instances where Hindu candidates struggled to secure victories in the Hyderabad civic polls, attributing it to the late Congress Chief Minister Y S Rajasekhara Reddy’s decision to grant a four-percent reservation to backward Muslims in undivided Andhra Pradesh.

He also pointed out that not just the BJP but even certain Other Castes (OCs) are opposing the inclusion of Muslims in the BC category, indicating broader discontent with the policy change.

Caste Survey Discrepancies Highlighted

The Union Minister questioned the validity of the Congress-led government’s caste survey, noting discrepancies in the reported population of backward classes. While the previous BRS government’s Intensive Household Survey had estimated the BC population at 51% of the total population, the Congress government’s caste survey reported a decline to 46%. Bandi Sanjay emphasized that this reduction raises questions about the survey’s credibility and its potential implications for reservation policies.

Telangana BC Welfare Minister Defends Survey Results

In response, Telangana Backward Classes Welfare Minister Ponnam Prabhakar convened a meeting with BC associations to discuss the findings of the caste survey. The report revealed the following demographic breakdown of Telangana’s 3.70 crore population:

Backward Classes (excluding Muslim minorities): 46.25%

Scheduled Castes (SCs): 17.43%

Scheduled Tribes (STs): 10.45%

Backward Classes among Muslims: 10.08%

Other Castes (OCs): 13.31%

OCs among Muslims: 2.48%

These figures suggest that backward classes remain the largest demographic group in the state. However, the inclusion of backward Muslims in the BC category has sparked debates regarding the fair distribution of reservations and resources.

Caste Survey: A Key Electoral Promise of Congress

The Telangana caste survey, a major poll promise of Congress leader Rahul Gandhi, was conducted over a period of 50 days from November 6, 2024. The Congress government has framed this comprehensive socio-economic, employment, political, and caste-based survey as a significant step toward ensuring equitable representation and policy-making for various communities.

Political Reactions and Implications

Bandi Sanjay’s opposition to the survey findings and the inclusion of backward Muslims in the BC category reflects a larger political battle between the BJP and Congress in Telangana. While the Congress government views the survey as an essential tool for social justice, the BJP alleges that it is an attempt to manipulate vote banks and undermine Hindu communities’ electoral prospects.