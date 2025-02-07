Telangana Minister Ponnam Prabhakar Asserts Accuracy of Caste Survey, Dismisses Opposition Claims

Hyderabad: Telangana’s Backward Classes Welfare Minister, Ponnam Prabhakar, firmly stated on Friday that there were no errors in the recently conducted caste survey in the state.

He urged caste groups to report any discrepancies directly to the government and criticized opposition parties for politicizing the issue.

Minister Defends Caste Survey’s Accuracy

Addressing the media in Karimnagar, Prabhakar assured that the caste survey was meticulously conducted with “not even one percent error.” He challenged opposition parties and skeptical groups to present any concrete evidence of inaccuracies.

The minister emphasized that the Congress government in Telangana is committed to ensuring justice for the Backward Classes (BCs) and urged opposition parties, especially the Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS), to support the process rather than question its validity.

Opposition Criticism and Minister’s Response

The BRS, the main opposition in the state, has questioned the authenticity of the caste survey results. According to their claims, the survey data showed a decrease in the Backward Classes population to 56.33% from 61% as reported in the 2014 Integrated Household Survey conducted under the previous BRS government.

Responding to these claims, Prabhakar criticized BRS leaders for failing to participate in the survey, stating that those who boycotted the process have “no right to comment” on its accuracy. He demanded that BRS leaders apologize to the BC community for undermining the survey’s credibility.

Nationwide Demand for Caste Census

Prabhakar highlighted that the caste survey conducted in Telangana is being praised across the country. He reiterated that Congress leader Rahul Gandhi has been a vocal advocate for a national caste census, emphasizing that such a survey is crucial for equitable policy-making.

“The demand to conduct a caste census has existed since independence. Our government successfully completed this process in Telangana. The people voluntarily shared their information for the survey,” the minister stated.

Congress Pledges Support to Backward Classes

To reinforce its commitment to BC welfare, the Congress-led Telangana government has pledged to allocate 42% of seats to BC candidates in the upcoming local body elections.

Prabhakar accused the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) of neglecting the issue, pointing out that the party filed an affidavit in court stating that it would not conduct a caste census. “The BJP is a feudalistic party that does not care about the rights of BCs,” he alleged.

Survey Data to Guide Policy and Welfare Schemes

The minister assured that the newly collected caste survey data will play a crucial role in shaping government policies and welfare schemes. “Based on this data, we can create sub-plans, implement reservations, provide jobs, and ensure adequate representation for BCs in self-employment programs and other welfare schemes,” he explained.

The Telangana government officially presented the caste survey findings in the Assembly on February 4. Following this, the Assembly passed a resolution urging the central government to conduct a similar caste survey nationwide.

Political Repercussions and Future Steps

Despite government assurances, both the BRS and BJP continue to cast doubts on the survey’s findings, alleging discrepancies in BC population figures compared to past data.

This political contention is expected to influence upcoming electoral strategies, particularly as BC representation remains a critical issue in state politics.

As the debate continues, the Telangana government has reaffirmed its commitment to ensuring transparency and accuracy in the caste survey, positioning it as a pivotal step toward achieving social justice and equitable resource distribution for the Backward Classes in the state.