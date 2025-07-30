Telangana CM asks officials to check GST evasion

Hyderabad: Telangana Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy has directed officials to take steps to check evasion of GST by those who are supposed to pay the tax.

Reddy, who held a meeting on Tuesday night with officials of the Commercial Taxes department, asked them to ensure compliance in paying GST by all firms.

He suggested setting up a call centre to clarify doubts of GST payers and using Artificial Intelligence in running the centre, an official release said late on Tuesday.

He instructed officials to study the best practices of other states over GST and other tax matters.

The CM also directed officials to take steps to provide better services to tax payers in concerned offices, the release added.