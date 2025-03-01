Telangana CM Thanks PM Modi for Approval of Warangal Airport

Hyderabad: Telangana Chief Minister A. Revanth Reddy on Friday expressed his gratitude to Prime Minister Narendra Modi on behalf of the people of Telangana for the approval granted to Mamnoor Airport in Warangal.

The Chief Minister also extended his thanks to Union Civil Aviation Minister K. Ram Mohan Naidu and the Airports Authority of India (AAI) for their support in this development.

Ongoing Efforts for the Airport Development

Speaking to the media at the Congress headquarters, Gandhi Bhavan, Revanth Reddy mentioned that he had been consistently pursuing this matter with the Prime Minister and had also made a formal request to Civil Aviation Minister Ram Mohan Naidu.

The Minister granted approval for the development of Mamnoor Airport, which is set to enhance regional air connectivity within Telangana. This approval came after a one-time waiver of the exclusivity clause by GMR Hyderabad International Airport Limited (GHIAL).

Potential of Warangal Airport

“Warangal has immense potential to become a major regional hub. We are committed to ensuring this project moves swiftly, bringing new opportunities for trade, tourism, and local employment,” stated the Civil Aviation Minister.

In a letter dated November 5, 2024, the Chief Minister reaffirmed the state’s commitment to supporting the development of the airport under the UDAN scheme, in partnership with the AAI.

Land Acquisition and Infrastructure Planning

The state government has already initiated land acquisition, allocating Rs 205 crore for 280.30 acres of land. This will allow the airport to accommodate Airbus 320 and Boeing 737 category aircraft, as per a statement from the office of the Civil Aviation Minister.

Also Read: Revanth Reddy Urges Centre to Declare Hyderabad-Bengaluru a Defence Industrial Corridor

In response to the state’s request for swift action, Minister Naidu secured a no-objection certificate (NOC) from GMR Hyderabad Airport, which included the waiver of the 150 km exclusivity restriction under Clause 5.2 of the concession agreement. However, this NOC is only applicable to Mamnoor Airport and will not impact future projects in the exclusivity zone.

A Gateway to Regional Growth

The AAI has begun infrastructure planning, and development will proceed once the necessary regulatory approvals are obtained.

The operationalisation of Warangal Airport is expected to be a transformative project for Telangana, offering significant opportunities for regional development, tourism, and trade.

“The airport is more than just infrastructure – it’s a gateway to growth and prosperity for Warangal and beyond,” concluded the Civil Aviation Minister.