Telangana CM visits flood-hit Kamareddy district

Hyderabad: Telangana Chief Minister A. Revanth Reddy on Thursday visited the flood-affected Kamareddy district and assured all possible assistance to the affected.

Accompanied by a couple of ministers, local MLA and other leaders, he inspected the damage caused by recent heavy rains and floods.

The Chief Minister interacted with farmers and other people affected by floods and assured them that the government would stand by them.

Also Read: Religious seers meet HM Shah in Delhi, demand NIA probe in Dharmasthala case

Stating that it was the worst flood in 100 years, he said the government would definitely take measures to provide relief to the victims.

The Chief Minister inspected the damaged roads in Kamareddy town and enquired about the damage due to floods.

Revanth Reddy, who reached Kamareddy by a helicopter, also had an aerial view of the flood-affected areas and damaged crops.

Revenue Minister Ponguleti Srinivasa Reddy, Panchayat Raj Minister Danasari Seethakka, Zaheerabad MP Suresh Kumar Shetkar, Telangana Congress President and MLC B. Mahesh Kumar Goud, MLA Madan Mohan Rao, government advisor Mohammed Ali Shabbir and others were present.

Stating that minor and major irrigation projects were damaged in the floods, the Chief Minister said repair works were undertaken immediately.

He noted that the Pocharam project withstood the massive floods, preventing loss of lives and property.

He directed officials to prepare a plan to permanently solve the problem of inundation during heavy rains. The Chief Minister assured the farmers that the government would allocate special funds to remove sand which washed into the fields due to the floods. He also assured compensation for crop loss.

He asked officials to prepare estimates for repairs of damaged roads, bridges and projects.

The Chief Minister visited GR Colony, which was the worst-hit area in the town. He stated that due to the alertness shown by the administration, loss of lives and property was minimised.

He wanted officials to prepare detailed estimates of the losses suffered due to floods.

The Chief Minister assured the residents that the government would do everything possible to solve their problems. If necessary, the government would provide new books to students and arrange other items lost in the floods.