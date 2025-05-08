Telangana committed to implement welfare schemes, says Deputy CM

Telangana Deputy Chief Minister and Finance Minister Mallu Bhatti Vikramarka reaffirmed the state government’s commitment to implementing welfare schemes, even in the face of severe financial challenges. Speaking at the foundation stone-laying ceremony of a new medical college in Khammam, he stressed that the Congress-led government is determined to uphold its welfare promises.

Monthly Debt Repayment of ₹6,500 Crore

Vikramarka highlighted that the state is currently repaying debts amounting to ₹6,500 crore each month, part of the ₹7 lakh crore liabilities left by the previous Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) government. Despite this, the government is ensuring timely salary disbursement.

Also Read: Miss World Contestants from Across the Globe Arrive in Hyderabad for Grand Event

Salaries Paid Promptly on the 1st

“Unlike the previous regime under BRS, which delayed employee salaries until the 15th or 20th of each month, we have ensured that salaries are paid on the first of every month for the last 15 months,” he stated. He assured that employee demands will be addressed, while criticizing BRS and BJP for misrepresenting the Chief Minister’s statements.

Congress Allocates ₹60,000–70,000 Crore for New Welfare Schemes

The Deputy CM reiterated that the Congress party is investing heavily in social welfare. An estimated ₹60,000–₹70,000 crore has been earmarked for new schemes, even as the state navigates financial constraints.

Health Sector Gets a Major Boost

He alleged that the previous BRS government neglected the health sector, spending only ₹5,950 crore over a decade. In contrast, the Congress government has already spent ₹11,482 crore in a single year and is actively clearing pending health bills.

Medical College in Khammam to be Built at ₹166 Crore

The new medical college will be established on 35 acres at a cost of ₹166 crore. This initiative is part of a broader effort to enhance healthcare infrastructure in the region.

Additional Health Projects Announced

Health Minister Damodar Raja Narasimha announced that the government is strengthening the healthcare system by sanctioning more primary health centres. Plans include:

A regional cancer hospital in Warangal costing ₹30–35 crore.

An organ retrieval centre for Khammam.

Mobile cancer screening units in all districts.

Sanction of a new nursing college in Khammam.

Emergency Services to be Enhanced

Raja Narasimha also shared that 213 new ambulances have been launched to reduce emergency response times from 18 to 14 minutes. The state aims to acquire 100 more ambulances to bring this down further to 11 minutes.

Regional Development Focus

To reduce the dependency on Hyderabad, the government is focusing on improving healthcare services in Warangal, Karimnagar, and Khammam districts.

Ministers Present at the Event

The event was also attended by Agriculture Minister Tummala Nageswara Rao and Revenue Minister P. Srinivas Reddy, who echoed the government’s commitment to balanced regional development.