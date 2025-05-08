Miss World Contestants from Across the Globe Arrive in Hyderabad for Grand Event



Hyderabad is set to dazzle as it welcomes over 100 Miss World 2025 contestants from around the globe, officially marking the beginning of an extravagant international celebration of beauty, talent, and culture.

Traditional Welcome Showcases Telangana’s Rich Heritage

From May 6 to 8, contestants arrived at the Rajiv Gandhi International Airport, where they were greeted with a traditional welcome. The vibrant hospitality reflected Telangana’s cultural richness, setting the tone for what promises to be an unforgettable global event.

Also Read: Karachi Bakery faces backlash in Hyderabad as India-Pakistan tensions rise

Opening Ceremony to Dazzle at Gachibowli Indoor Stadium

The Opening Ceremony is scheduled for May 10 at Gachibowli Indoor Stadium, featuring a grand cultural showcase. The event will introduce the contestants to the world in a celebration of diversity, elegance, and global unity.

Talent Finale at Shilpakala Vedika on May 22

The Talent Finale on May 22 at Shilpakala Vedika will be a celebration of creativity and individuality. Contestants will exhibit their unique skills in areas such as music, dance, art, and more, emphasizing that beauty goes beyond appearances.

Head-to-Head Challenge Finale Highlights Intelligence and Eloquence

On May 23, the Head-to-Head Challenge Finale will take place at Trident Hotel, testing contestants on their intellect, confidence, and communication skills through one-on-one discussions focused on global issues.

Fashion Finale and Jewellery Show to Sparkle on May 23–24

The Miss World Top Model and Fashion Final will be held on May 23, followed by a Jewellery and Pearl Fashion Show on May 24. These events will also feature exclusive interactions with leading fashion designers from Telangana, blending international flair with local talent.

Beauty with Purpose Presentations on May 26 at HITEX

A core component of the Miss World mission, the Beauty with Purpose segment will be held on May 26 at HITEX. Contestants will present their social impact projects, bringing attention to global issues and personal contributions to societal betterment.

Telangana Government Ensures Flawless Execution

The Government of Telangana is leaving no stone unturned in ensuring the success of Miss World 2025. Extensive arrangements have been made, reinforcing India’s reputation as a world-class host for international events that celebrate beauty with purpose.