Telangana Congress Faces Internal Rift: Party Moves to Resolve Factional Disputes

Telangana Congress is dealing with factional issues as the disciplinary panel of the TPCC is intervening into the differences among MLAs, and factional feuds ahead of the local elections.

Photo of Gayathri Yadav Gayathri Yadav18 August 2025 - 14:19
The Telangana Congress Committee (TPCC) is in a hurry to diffuse rising party dissensus, following provocative statements and altercations, that have threatened internal party peace. An MLA critique of leadership and the growing factional conflict within the state party- now attracting the attention of senior leadership and the disciplinary apparatus- is under the spotlight.

What’s Unfolding


The Disciplinary Action Committee of the Telangana Pradesh Congress Committee met at Gandhi Bhavan on Sunday under the presidentship of MP Mallu Ravi to discuss statements given by MLA Komatireddy, Raj Gopal Reddy.

In the light of the video remarks that the MLA has made and public pronouncements that he has made- the most notable being that he felt betrayed at being denied a break in a ministerial berth and has criticized top leadership- the committee is retaining on Tuesday. Ravi emphasised that this will be done in a bid to ease tensions rather than aggravate them saying that the party has zero tolerance to indiscipline.

Mediation Steps Placed


There is high tension in Warangal district. In order to reduce them, leaders of the party and a delegation despatched by the disciplinary panel will hold a meeting and act as the mediator between Minister Konda Surekha, her husband Konda Murali and other local congress leaders. The core leadership will monitor the progress of this.

In a case that is worrying the committee, a story also raising its head is that certain Congress leaders tried to attack former MLA T. Narsa Reddy in the presence of the Labour Minister G. Vivek Venkatswamy. Before making any decisions, Ravi promised all sides that the committee would hear all their voices; the ones that have been relegated in the past or never been heard.

Why It Matters


Factional Risks Before Local Elections: The wrangles may easily stall the unity at the grass root level. Uncontrolled intra-party strife would give the opponents a strategic upper hand as local elections approached.
Siphoning Leadership Responsibility: Congress seeks to further the organization maturity by taking the initiative to resolve the issues hence enhancing an internal discipline and cohesion.
Ingredient/ Stopping the escalation: Mediation in Warangal indicates that the leadership behind the scene is keen on ensuring that power issues are addressed in a manner that does not see chaos degenerate into a street war.

Looking Ahead


The Disciplinary Committee has become the subject of focused attention as it will affect future reconciliation. Will leadership inheriting the support of Delhi accelerate the need to have cohesiveness? Are there compromises that local factions can come up with before electoral wars?

Keep in touch to see what next the Congress does to put out internal fires and reestablish part cohesion in Telangana.

Photo of Gayathri Yadav

Gayathri Yadav

Gayathri Yadav is a seasoned content strategist who chronicles the ever-evolving story of Telangana and its capital, Hyderabad. Her expertise spans the full spectrum of the region's landscape: one day she is analyzing the real-world impact of Revanth Reddy's 'Six Guarantees,' and the next, she is investigating the rising cost of living that threatens Hyderabad's 'affordable' tag. She excels at connecting the dots between high-level policy, like the Dharani portal or Pharma City's development, and its direct effect on citizens—be it through urban flooding, school fee hikes, or the fight for green spaces. Whether crafting a hard-hitting exposé on the water mafia, a human-interest story on a viral street vendor, or a simple explainer on new traffic rules, Gayathri's work is defined by accuracy, nuance, and a deep understanding of the local context. Her command of SEO ensures these vital regional stories find and engage the widest possible audience.
