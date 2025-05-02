Telangana: DOST 2025 Notification Released, Degree Admission Process Begins

Hyderabad: The Telangana State Council of Higher Education (TSCHE) has officially released the notification for Degree Online Services Telangana (DOST) 2025, initiating the admission process for undergraduate courses in the academic year 2025–26.

Admissions Open for Various Degree Courses

The notification was announced on Friday by TSCHE Chairman and DOST Convener Prof. V. Balakista Reddy, alongside A. Sridevasena, Commissioner of Collegiate Education. With this, the admission process for BA, B.Com, B.Sc., BBA, and other traditional degree courses has commenced for universities including Osmania, Kakatiya, Telangana, Palamuru, Mahatma Gandhi, Satavahana, JNTUH, and Veeranari Chakali Ailamma Women’s University.

Three Phases of Admission

Officials confirmed that admissions will be carried out in three distinct phases:

Phase 1: Applications: May 3 to 21 Web Options: May 10 to 22 Seat Allotment: May 29

Phase 2: Applications: May 30 to June 8 Web Options: May 30 to June 9 Seat Allotment: June 13

Phase 3: Applications: June 13 to 19 Web Options: June 13 to 19 Seat Allotment: June 23



Classes for the academic year will begin on June 30.

Special Category Verification on May 21–22

Candidates applying under special categories such as PH, CAP, NCC, Sports, and Extracurricular activities are required to attend certificate verification at designated university helpline centers on May 21 and 22.

Registration Process

Students can register and select their course and college preferences via the official DOST website https://dost.cgg.gov.in, as well as through the DOST mobile app, Meeseva app, and Meeseva centers.

Officials have advised students to ensure they complete the registration process accurately and on time to secure a place in their desired colleges.