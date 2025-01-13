Telangana: Dry Weather Likely for the Next 7 Days, Says Meteorological Centre

Hyderabad: Dry weather is expected to persist in Telangana for the next seven days, according to the Meteorological Centre’s forecast issued on Monday.

Fog and Misty Conditions Expected in Some Areas

The weather report indicated that fog and misty conditions are likely to occur during the morning hours in isolated pockets across Telangana over the next three days. However, the minimum temperatures are expected to remain normal during this period.

Recent Weather Conditions

The report also noted that dry weather prevailed across the state in the past 24 hours. The lowest minimum temperature recorded was 15.5 degrees Celsius at Rajendra Nagar on the night between Sunday and Monday.