Hyderabad Metro Phase 2: Telangana CM Seeks Centre’s Help

Hyderabad: Telangana Chief Minister A. Revanth Reddy on Sunday emphasized the need for the Centre’s assistance in various development projects, including the second phase of the Hyderabad Metro Rail.

He urged Prime Minister Narendra Modi to sanction the Regional Ring Road (RRR) and the ‘regional ring rail’ to help develop Hyderabad into a global city.

Request for Support on Key Projects

During an event to release UNIKA, the autobiography of former Maharashtra Governor Ch. Vidyasagar Rao, Reddy highlighted the importance of collaboration between the Centre and the state. He appealed to PM Modi for support in transforming Telangana into a USD one trillion economy. The CM also requested the Union government to approve the establishment of a dry port in the state and to expedite the completion of the Kazipet Railway Coach Factory.

Reddy pointed out that Hyderabad generates 60% of Telangana’s income, stressing the need for infrastructure development to make the city globally competitive. He stated that Telangana is not competing with Amaravati (the capital of Andhra Pradesh) but with international cities like New York and Tokyo.

Focus on Hyderabad Metro Rail Expansion

The Chief Minister called for the necessary approvals to expand the Hyderabad Metro Rail, asserting that the city needs this infrastructure to compete globally. He mentioned that Prime Minister Modi had supported metro projects in Tamil Nadu and Bengaluru, urging a similar approach for Hyderabad.

Reddy expressed hope that the Union Cabinet would approve the second phase of the Hyderabad Metro Rail in its next meeting.

Political Cooperation for Telangana’s Development

In his address, Reddy emphasized the need for political cooperation across party lines for Telangana’s development. He appealed to Union Minister Bandi Sanjay Kumar and BRS leader Vinod Kumar, who were present at the event, to work together for the state’s progress. Reddy assured that he had no differences with any leader and was committed to working with all stakeholders for the betterment of Telangana.

Reviving Ideological Student Politics

The CM also discussed the importance of reviving ideological student politics, which he sees as the root cause of increasing party defections. He stressed that leaders changing parties for positions is detrimental, and that students who follow party ideology will remain loyal. Reddy also acknowledged the significant role university students played in the Telangana movement and pledged to restore the prestige of universities.

Democratic Spirit in Governance

Reddy further stated that the opposition’s role is to highlight shortcomings in the government, but emphasized that the spirit of democracy should prevail. He mentioned that in the 13 months since Congress assumed power in Telangana, not a single instance of expelling opposition members from the assembly had occurred, showcasing the government’s commitment to democratic principles.

Dignitaries such as Haryana Governor Bandaru Dattatreya, Odisha Governor Hari Babu Kambhampati, and Union Minister of State for Home Bandi Sanjay Kumar also participated in the event.