Revanth Reddy Blames Lack of Ideology in Politics for Defections

Hyderabad: Telangana Chief Minister A. Revanth Reddy has blamed the increasing defections in politics on the lack of ideology and student politics.

He stated that leaders are switching parties for positions, emphasizing the need for a strong ideological foundation in student politics.

Need for Ideological Student Politics

Speaking at an event to release former Maharashtra Governor Vidyasagar Rao’s autobiography UNIKA, Revanth Reddy highlighted the importance of following party ideologies. He praised Vidyasagar Rao for strictly adhering to his ideology during his student politics days at Osmania University. Revanth asserted that students loyal to party ideology would remain committed to the political organization.

Vidyasagar Rao’s Contributions

The Chief Minister lauded the contributions of Vidyasagar Rao, noting his impactful tenure as the governor of two states. Revanth commended his exemplary career in politics, free of allegations, stating that Vidyasagar Rao stood as an ideal for Telangana society.

Declining Standards of Universities

Revanth Reddy also lamented the deteriorating standards of universities, pointing out that they are at risk of losing their importance. He stressed the need for active student involvement in university politics, emphasizing the significant role students played in the Telangana movement. Revanth expressed his commitment to restoring the glory of universities and ensuring that students remain engaged in political activities.

Metro Expansion and Telangana’s Development

The Chief Minister urged Union Minister of State for Home Bandi Sanjay Kumar and other leaders to support the expansion of Hyderabad Metro. He mentioned that, despite the completion of the first phase, Hyderabad’s Metro network has fallen from being the second-longest in India to the ninth. He emphasized the necessity of expanding the Metro to position Hyderabad as a global city.

Revanth reiterated his goal of making Telangana a trillion-dollar economy and underscored that 60% of the state’s income is generated from Hyderabad. He also called for the completion of the Kazipet Railway Coach Factory and urged the Centre to approve a regional ring road and regional ring rail for further development.

Cooperation for Telangana’s Progress

The Chief Minister reiterated his desire for cooperation from all leaders, stating that he harbors no differences with anyone. He emphasized the need for collective efforts to ensure the continued development of Telangana.

Other Leaders’ Perspectives

Haryana Governor Bandaru Dattatreya reflected on his long association with Vidyasagar Rao, acknowledging his efforts to strengthen the ABVP and BJP in the state. He also praised Vidyasagar Rao for his advocacy of the importance of Godavari waters for Telangana.

Vidyasagar Rao, in his remarks, stressed the importance of youth empowerment for contemporary leaders and praised Revanth Reddy’s initiative to preserve lakes and natural bodies with the idea of ‘HYDRA’. He also suggested creating a similar body to address land-related issues faced by tribals.