Hyderabad: Military Hospital Golconda Organizes Medical Outreach Camp for Armed Forces Veterans

Hyderabad: Military Hospital Golconda, in collaboration with Headquarters Telangana and Andhra Sub Area (HQ TASA), organized a Medical Outreach Camp for Armed Forces veterans and their dependents on January 11, in Golconda, Hyderabad.

Specialist Medical Services Provided at the Camp

The camp offered a range of specialist medical services, including General Medicine, Surgery, Ophthalmology, ENT, Dental, Orthopaedics, Gynaecology, and Cardiology, along with various diagnostic facilities to support the healthcare needs of the veterans and their families.

Active Participation from Community Partners

The Hyderabad Veterans’ Lions Club and the Army College of Dental Services actively participated in the event, contributing to its success. HQ TASA also distributed free medicines to the attendees, ensuring comprehensive support for the veterans.

Brigadier S.K. Chetty’s Address to Veterans

Brigadier S.K. Chetty, representing HQ TASA, engaged with the veterans, reaffirming the Army’s commitment to providing continued support for their healthcare needs. He expressed gratitude for their invaluable service and assured them of ongoing care and attention from the Indian Army.

Impact of the Outreach Camp

The initiative witnessed strong participation, with approximately 350 veterans and their dependents benefiting from the medical services offered. This outreach emphasized the Indian Army’s dedication to supporting its retired personnel and their families, reinforcing its commitment to their well-being and healthcare.