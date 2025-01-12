Telangana CM Pushes for Underground Power Cables in Hyderabad

Hyderabad: Telangana Chief Minister A. Revanth Reddy has called for a comprehensive feasibility study to assess the installation of underground electricity cables in Greater Hyderabad.

The initiative aims to enhance the city’s power infrastructure and reduce power losses, power theft, and outages caused by natural disasters.

Plan for Underground Cable Network Along Hyderabad’s Outer Ring Road

During a review meeting on the power sector at the Integrated Command Control Center, CM Reddy proposed the establishment of a full underground cable network within the Hyderabad Outer Ring Road. This project is intended to improve the city’s power distribution system and ensure a more reliable energy supply to meet growing demand.

Telangana Clean and Green Energy Policy-2025

At the meeting, CM Reddy also launched the Telangana Clean and Green Energy Policy-2025, which focuses on advancing the state’s renewable energy initiatives. The policy aims to transition to cleaner energy sources, with an emphasis on solar power for various sectors.

Managing Growing Power Demand

The Chief Minister was briefed that the state’s peak power demand, which reached 15,623 megawatts last March, is expected to rise to 16,877 megawatts this year. In response, he directed officials to develop detailed plans to ensure a stable and uninterrupted power supply, particularly during the summer months when agricultural and domestic consumption increases.

Green Energy Initiatives for Rural Telangana

As part of the state’s commitment to green energy, CM Reddy directed the provision of solar power systems and solar pump sets to tribal households in Gudels, in collaboration with the Forest and Tribal Welfare Departments. He also proposed the installation of solar power plants on government buildings, schools, and offices and suggested inviting companies to implement these projects.

Modernizing Power Supply Systems

The Chief Minister emphasized the importance of upgrading the power supply systems in line with Hyderabad’s rapid expansion. He called for the adoption of alternative supply systems to address technical challenges and instructed DISCOMs to ensure a stable power supply across the state.

Positioning Telangana as a Renewable Energy Leader

CM Reddy outlined his vision for Telangana to become a leader in renewable energy adoption. He directed officials to submit progress reports on critical power sector projects, including the 400 kV substation at Parigi, and to consider relocating and upgrading the substation near Goshamahal Stadium to accommodate the new Osmania Hospital construction.

With these initiatives, CM Reddy aims to modernize the state’s power infrastructure and make Telangana a model for renewable energy adoption in India. The proposals outlined during the meeting are part of the broader strategy to ensure a sustainable and reliable energy future for the state.