Early Monsoon in Telangana: Heavy Rain Alert Issued for 4 Days

Hyderabad: The Southwest Monsoon has made an early entrance into Telangana State this Monday, May 26, 2025, nearly two weeks ahead of its usual schedule. This premature arrival is set to bring significant rainfall, with the Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) issuing a heavy rain alert for the 4 days across various parts of the state, potentially lasting until Saturday, May 31.

Typically, the Southwest Monsoons arrive in Telangana between June 8 and June 10, fully encompassing the state by June 12 or June 14. This year, however, the monsoon is already active by May 26, 2025. The early and vigorous start to the monsoon season brings both relief from the preceding heat and potential challenges.

While the rain are crucial for agriculture and replenishing water reservoirs, the forecasted intensity also raises concerns about urban waterlogging and disruption to daily life. Noted weather tracker T Balaji indicated that the Southwest Monsoons are currently active in Southern parts of Telangana, including Gadwal, Mahabubnagar, Nagarkurnool, and Nalgonda.

The IMD-Hyderabad, in its Tuesday evening forecast, has issued specific warnings, escalating from heavy rainfall on Tuesday and Wednesday to heavy to very heavy rainfall anticipated for Thursday, Friday, and Saturday. This heavy rain alert, with issues forecasted for the 4 days as the monsoon arrives early in Telangana, underscores the need for heightened caution among residents.

Districts Under Alert for Heavy Rainfall

A significant number of districts are expected to bear the brunt of the intensified monsoon activity throughout the week. These include:

Vikarabad

Sangareddy

Medak

Kamareddy

Mahabubnagar

Nagarkurnool

Wanaparthy

Narayanpet

Jogulamba Gadwal

Adilabad

KomaramBheem Asifabad

Mancherial

Nirmal

Nizamabad

Jagtial

Rajanna Sircilla

Karimnagar

Peddapalli

Jayashankar Bhupalapally

Authorities and residents in these districts are advised to prepare for potential disruptions due to the heavy downpours.

Temperature Outlook and Hyderabad Specifics

A silver lining to the heavy rain is the anticipated drop in temperatures. Throughout this week, maximum temperatures across all 33 districts of Telangana State are predicted to remain less than 30 degrees Celsius, offering considerable respite from the summer heat.

For the capital city, Hyderabad, the IMD-Hyderabad forecast until May 30 indicates:

“Generally cloudy sky.”

“Light to moderate rain/drizzle accompanied with gusty winds (30-40 kmph) very likely to occur.”

This suggests that while Hyderabad may not experience the ‘very heavy’ rainfall predicted for some other districts, residents should still expect consistent rain and blustery conditions.

Day-by-Day Rainfall Forecast and Alerts

Rainfall on Monday (Contextual)

Scattered rainfall was noted on Monday in districts such as Vikarabad, Medak, Kamareddy, Mahabubnagar, Nagar Kurnool, Wanaparthy, Narayanpet, and Jogulamba Gadwal, setting the stage for the more intense weather.

Tuesday: Heavy Rain and Gusty Winds (Yellow Alert)

A Yellow Alert was issued for Tuesday, with several northern and central Telangana districts experiencing heavy rainfall accompanied by gusty winds. The affected districts included:

Adilabad

Komaram Bheem Asifabad

Mancherial

Nirmal

Nizamabad

Jagtial

Rajanna Sircilla

Peddapalli

Jayashankar Bhupalpally

Vikarabad

Sangareddy

Medak

Kamareddy

Wednesday: Orange Alert for Very Heavy Rainfall

The intensity is predicted to increase by Wednesday. The IMD has issued an Orange Alert for very heavy rainfall in:

Adilabad

Komaram Bheem Asifabad

Mancherial

Nirmal

Nizamabad

Jagtial

Rajanna Sircilla

Vikarabad

Sangareddy

Additionally, scattered heavy rainfall is expected in Karimnagar, Peddapalli, Warangal, Hanamkonda, Jangaon, Medak, and Kamareddy. The heavy rain alert continues as the monsoon arrives early in Telangana.

Thursday: Extremely Heavy Rainfall Forecasted (Orange Alert)

Thursday is expected to see the peak of the rainfall intensity in certain northern districts, with forecasts for extremely heavy rainfall in:

Adilabad

Komaram Bheem Asifabad

Mancherial

Nirmal

An Orange Alert remains in effect for these areas. Widespread heavy rainfall is also anticipated in several other districts, including:

Jayashankar Bhupalpally

Mulugu

Bhadradri Kothagudem

Mahabubabad

Warangal

Hanamkonda

Jangaon

Siddipet

Vikarabad

Sangareddy

Medak

Kamareddy

Mahabubnagar

Nagar Kurnool

Recent Rainfall Activity

In the 24 hours leading up to Tuesday’s intensified forecast, moderate rainfall was recorded in several districts, including Siddipet, Nizamabad, Yadadri Bhuvanagiri, Narayanpet, Mahabubnagar, and Nalgonda, indicating the monsoon’s gradual strengthening over the region.