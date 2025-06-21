Telangana Extends LRS Deadline to June 30, 2025 with 25% Rebate: Collector

Gadwal: In response to public appeals, the Telangana State Government has officially extended the deadline for Layout Regularization Scheme (LRS) applications until June 30, 2025, with a 25% rebate on LRS fees, announced District Collector B.M. Santhosh on Friday.

Nearly 19,500 Applicants Yet to Pay LRS Fees

The Collector revealed that 19,485 applicants in the district have yet to pay their LRS fees. He urged these individuals to take full advantage of this extended deadline and fee concession to regularize their plots.

Follow for more details: munsifdaily.com

Plot Owners Can Seek Help at Local Offices

Plot owners facing issues related to LRS payments are encouraged to visit their respective municipal offices for assistance.

For those in gram panchayat areas, concerns regarding LRS fee payments can be addressed by:

Contacting the village panchayat secretary , or

, or Visiting the District Panchayat Officer’s office.

LRS Fee Payment and Application Status Available Online

Applicants can check their application status and pay LRS fees online through the official LRS portal, simplifying the process for residents across the district.

Also Read: KTR Condemns Kaushik Reddy’s Arrest, Calls It Political Witch-Hunt by Revanth Reddy

Verification and Immediate Issuance of Proceedings

The Collector assured that once payment is completed, applications will go through the L1, L2, and L3 verification process, and upon successful verification, official proceedings will be issued immediately.

Final Call to Regularize Properties Before Deadline

This extension is being treated as the final opportunity for plot owners to regularize unauthorized layouts and bring their properties into compliance.

The Collector urged all applicants to cooperate with the authorities and avoid missing this chance to secure legal property status.