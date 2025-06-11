Telangana Forest Department Denies Elephant Entry for Bibi Ka Alam Procession

The Telangana Forest Department has declined the request from the Awqaf Committee of HEH The Nizam to allow the entry of a captive female elephant named “Joymoti” from Delhi for participation in the historic Bibi Ka Alam Muharram procession in Hyderabad, scheduled for 10th Muharram (5th or 6th July 2025).

Request Cited Tradition of Using Elephant in the Procession

In a letter dated May 24, 2025, the Secretary of the Awqaf Committee had appealed to the Principal Chief Conservator of Forests and Chief Wildlife Warden, Telangana, seeking a No Objection Certificate (NOC) and government order to transport the elephant from Delhi to Hyderabad as part of the centuries-old religious tradition.

Forest Department Cites Welfare and Legal Guidelines

Principal Chief Conservator of Forests (P&V) & Chief Wildlife Warden Elusing Meru responded in an official communication (Rc. No. 2/1/2022/WL-2(i)) dated June 6, stating that the journey of over 1,700 kilometers from New Delhi to Hyderabad would be extremely stressful for the animal.

He further pointed out that the Ministry of Environment, Forest and Climate Change (MoEF&CC), Government of India, permits elephant transportation over a maximum distance of 50 km per day, making such a long trip non-compliant with existing wildlife transport regulations.

Transporting the Elephant from Delhi Deemed Not Permissible

“Keeping the safety and well-being of the elephant in view, permission cannot be granted for transport of elephant from New Delhi to Hyderabad,” the official letter stated.

Cultural Sentiment vs. Animal Welfare

The Bibi Ka Alam procession, one of Hyderabad’s most revered Muharram observances, traditionally features an elephant carrying the relics. However, the growing emphasis on animal rights and welfare has led to increasing scrutiny of the use of animals in religious or public events.

This decision may prompt the Awqaf Committee to explore alternative arrangements for this year’s procession while adhering to animal welfare laws and guidelines.