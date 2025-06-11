Hyderabad DEO Orders Up to 50% Fee Concession for Journalists’ Children in Private Schools

In a significant relief for working journalists, Hyderabad District Educational Officer (DEO) Smt. R. Rohini has issued official proceedings directing all private recognized schools in the city to provide fee concessions for the children of journalists. The order follows a representation made by the Hyderabad Union of Journalists (HUJ), affiliated with the Telangana Working Journalists Federation (TWJF).

Schools Requested to Offer Up to 50% Fee Concession

The DEO has requested all private and corporate schools in Hyderabad district to extend a maximum possible fee concession—up to 50%—for the academic year 2025-26 to students whose parents are active journalists. The move is aimed at supporting media professionals who often face financial constraints due to the nature of their profession.

Instructions Sent to Inspecting Officers and School Managements

Copies of the proceedings have been sent to all Deputy Educational Officers (Dy.E.O.s) and Deputy Inspectors of Schools (Dy.I.O.s) across Hyderabad. These officials are directed to ensure that school managements comply with the order and offer fee concessions where applicable.

Journalists’ Union Welcomes the Move

The Hyderabad Union of Journalists (HUJ), which had formally submitted the request on June 9, welcomed the DEO’s decision. The union termed the order a “supportive gesture” towards the media community, which has been playing a crucial role in public service.

Schools Expected to Acknowledge Receipt and Act Accordingly

All private school managements have been instructed to acknowledge the receipt of the DEO’s proceedings and take necessary action to implement the fee concession policy.

This development is expected to benefit hundreds of families of journalists in Hyderabad and may set a precedent for similar initiatives across other districts in Telangana.