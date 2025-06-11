Telangana Phone Tapping Case: Former SIB Chief T. Prabhakar Rao Appears Again Before SIT

Hyderabad: In a major development in the ongoing Telangana phone tapping case, former Special Intelligence Bureau (SIB) chief T. Prabhakar Rao appeared once again before the Special Investigation Team (SIT) on Wednesday for questioning. His appearance at Jubilee Hills Police Station marks a continued investigation into one of the most high-profile surveillance cases in the state’s recent history.

SIT Questions Prabhakar Rao for Role in Illegal Surveillance Network

Rao, a former IPS officer, is the prime accused in the case, and was previously questioned by SIT officials for nearly eight hours on June 9. His interrogation is based on the testimonies of suspended officers D. Praneeth Rao, Bhujanga Rao, M. Thirupathanna, and former DCP Radha Kishan Rao — all of whom were arrested and later released on bail.

Also Read: OnePlus Nord CE 5 & Nord 5 Coming Soon: Full Specs, Features & India Price Leaked

The SIT is probing Rao’s alleged involvement in setting up an illegal phone tapping operation and misusing state intelligence resources during the BRS government’s tenure.

Who Was Targeted? Political Leaders, Celebrities, Judges & More

According to SIT sources, under Rao’s supervision, the intelligence team allegedly tapped the phones of a wide range of individuals, including:

Opposition political leaders

Businessmen

Celebrities

Journalists

Civil society activists

Judges

These actions reportedly intensified during key political events such as the 2023 Telangana Assembly elections and the 2022 Munugode by-election.

Missing Hard Disks & Destroyed Data

The SIT is also investigating the alleged destruction of hard disks and sensitive surveillance data following the change in government in December 2023. West Zone DCP SM Vijay Kumar and Jubilee Hills ACP Venkatagiri are leading the interrogation, particularly about the team Rao constituted at the SIB and their specific tasks.

Prabhakar Rao’s Return from the US After 15 Months

Prabhakar Rao had fled to the United States just before a case was filed against him at Punjagutta Police Station in March 2024. After 15 months abroad, he returned to India on June 8, following Supreme Court intervention.

The Supreme Court of India, on May 29, ordered the issuance of an emergency travel document for Rao after revoking his passport and barred police from taking coercive action against him pending further directions. He gave a written undertaking to cooperate with the investigation.

Background: How the Phone Tapping Case Came to Light

The surveillance scandal broke open in March 2024 with the arrest of DSP D. Praneeth Rao, who was reported by his superior officer Additional SP D. Ramesh. Since then, multiple layers of the alleged surveillance network have been exposed, revealing a deep misuse of official power within Telangana’s intelligence system.

With Prabhakar Rao now under active questioning, the SIT is expected to submit a comprehensive report in the coming weeks. More revelations and possible legal actions could follow depending on the outcomes of the current interrogation.