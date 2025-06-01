Telangana Formation Day 2025: Japan’s Kitakyushu Mayor Leads Delegation to Hyderabad

Telangana Formation Day celebrations on June 2nd will be marked by grand events across the state, with major functions planned at Nampally Gun Park and Parade Grounds in Secunderabad. Preparations are in full swing to host these vibrant festivities.

Special Japanese Delegation to Attend Telangana Formation Day Parade

A special highlight of this year’s Telangana Formation Day celebrations is the presence of a Japanese delegation from Kitakyushu city. The team, led by Kitakyushu Mayor Kazuhisa Takeuchi, arrived in Hyderabad on Sunday to participate in the events. The delegation’s visit symbolizes the growing ties between Telangana and Kitakyushu, following Chief Minister Revanth Reddy’s recent visit to Japan.

Telangana and Kitakyushu to Sign Mutual Cooperation Agreement

The Japanese delegation will join Chief Minister Revanth Reddy at the Parade Grounds for the Telangana Formation Day celebrations. Later, at the ITC Kakatiya Hotel, the two regions are set to sign a bilateral cooperation agreement aimed at fostering collaboration in various sectors.

Kitakyushu: From Pollution to Environmental Excellence

Once known as one of Japan’s most polluted cities, Kitakyushu has transformed itself into a global leader in environmental protection, successfully reversing air, water, and soil pollution. This transformation offers a valuable model for Hyderabad, which is actively pursuing initiatives to reduce pollution and protect the environment.

Strengthening Telangana-Japan Relations for Sustainable Development

The partnership between Telangana and Kitakyushu is expected to pave the way for innovative environmental solutions and sustainable urban development in Hyderabad. The visit by the Japanese team during Telangana Formation Day celebrations marks a significant step in enhancing international cooperation and shared progress.