Confirmed: Telangana Government Declares School Holiday on August 27, 2025, for Ganesh Chaturthi

HYDERABAD: The Telangana government has officially confirmed a general holiday for all educational institutions, government offices, and banks across the state on Wednesday, August 27, 2025, to celebrate Ganesh Chaturthi.

This state-wide holiday will allow students, faculty, and government employees to participate in the vibrant ten-day Ganesh Chaturthi. The festivities will commence with the installation of Ganesha idols in homes and public pandals, marking a period of prayer, community gatherings, and cultural events.

Key Holiday and Academic Information

Following the declaration, all public and private sector establishments will remain closed.

Holiday Date: August 27, 2025 (Wednesday).

Scope: All schools, colleges, government offices, and banks in Telangana.

Upcoming Academic Schedule: After the Ganesh Chaturthi break, schools in Hyderabad and other districts will begin preparations for the Formative Assessment (FA) 2 examinations. These exams are scheduled to be held before the Dasara vacation.

After the Ganesh Chaturthi break, schools in Hyderabad and other districts will begin preparations for the examinations. These exams are scheduled to be held before the Dasara vacation. Dasara Holidays: Educational institutions will observe a 13-day holiday for Dasara, from September 21 to October 3, 2025.

Hyderabad Set for Grand Festivities

Hyderabad, known for its grand-scale Ganesh Chaturthi celebrations, is expected to attract lakhs of devotees and tourists. The city comes alive with decorated pandals, devotional music, and a palpable festive spirit.

Key highlights of the celebration include:

Iconic Pandals: The famous Khairatabad Ganesh pandal is anticipated to feature its traditional colossal idol, expected to be around 69 feet tall, drawing massive crowds throughout the festival.

Immersion Procession: The festival will culminate with the grand immersion ceremony (Ganesh Nimmajjan) on September 6, 2025. Processions from across the city will converge at various water bodies, with the largest event taking place at Hussain Sagar Lake.

Eco-Friendly Initiatives: Authorities continue to encourage the use of eco-friendly clay idols to minimize environmental impact during the immersion.

A Major Attraction for Tourists

Ganesh Chaturthi in Telangana, particularly in Hyderabad, is a significant cultural event that showcases the region’s rich heritage. While no specific tourism packages are dedicated to the festival, visitors can explore the city’s festive fervor by visiting prominent locations famous for their pandals and celebrations, including:

Khairatabad

Balapur

Begum Bazaar

Old City

The festival provides a unique opportunity for both locals and tourists to witness traditional rituals, enjoy local delicacies, and experience the profound community spirit that defines this auspicious occasion.