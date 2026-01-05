Telangana Government Plans Fresh Land Acquisition as Future City Project Gains Momentum

Hyderabad: The Telangana government is preparing to acquire additional land for the establishment of the ambitious Future City project. As part of this initiative, plans have been drawn up to acquire around 1,800 acres of assigned land located in Kothapally village of Yacharam mandal in Ranga Reddy district through the Telangana State Industrial Infrastructure Corporation (TGIIC).

The Revenue Department has already been mobilised to facilitate the land acquisition process. Officials are currently identifying assigned lands and demarcating boundaries in the village. Over the past two days, surveys have been carried out discreetly under police protection.

Sources indicate that assigned lands belonging to nearly 400 farmers are likely to be affected. The survey operations are being conducted under the supervision of Ibrahimpatnam RDO Ananth Reddy, with Yacharam Tahsildar Ayyappa leading the field staff.

According to revenue officials, surveys are underway in Survey Nos. 32, 78, 182, 222 and 242, covering about 1,800 acres of government land, under the supervision of Revenue Inspector Murali Krishna. Earlier, during the BRS government’s tenure, land acquisition was initiated for the Pharma City project across Yacharam, Kandukur and Kadthal mandals, targeting a total of 19,333 acres. Of this, nearly 8,000 acres were acquired in villages such as Medipally, Tatiparthy, Kurmidda and Nanak Nagar. However, farmers refused to part with 2,250 acres of patta land, prompting the government to place those parcels under the prohibited list.

The state government has now decided to develop Future City within the Pharma City land zone, with an overall target of acquiring 33,000 acres. Recently, preparations have also begun to acquire 821 acres in Survey Nos. 19, 68 and 127 in Mundigourelli village. While some farmers have expressed willingness to give up their land, others are strongly opposing the move.

Additionally, efforts are underway to acquire 1,400 acres of land near the ancient Omkareshwara Temple in Nandivanaparthy village, located close to Nazdik Singaram village, for the Future City project. Sources further reveal that the government is also eyeing assigned lands in Medipally, Nandivanaparthy, Takkallapally, Thammaloniguda, Chinthapatla, Nallavelli and Nazdik Singaram villages.

The renewed land acquisition drive has triggered concern among farmers in the region. Observers anticipate that protests and political activity surrounding the issue may intensify in the coming days.