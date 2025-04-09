Telangana Government Re-Appoints NVS Reddy as MD of Hyderabad Metro

Hyderabad: The Telangana government has made a significant decision by re-appointing NVS Reddy as the Managing Director (MD) of Hyderabad Metro Rail Limited (HMRL) and Hyderabad Airport Metro Limited (HAML). This move comes despite a recent wave of terminations affecting retired employees working on reappointment, contract, or outsourcing bases across various departments.

Government Order Issued by Principal Secretary

A government order was issued by Principal Secretary M. Dana Kishore, confirming that NVS Reddy will continue in his role for another one year. The decision emphasizes the importance of his experience and leadership as the Metro Rail’s Phase 2 plans reach a crucial stage.

Metro Phase 2 Plans Enter Crucial Stage

The Hyderabad Metro Phase 2 project is currently in a key proposal phase. The Telangana government, led by Chief Minister Revanth Reddy, is pushing for Metro connectivity to new areas, including:

Old City

Airport

Fourth City

North City

As part of this expansion, the government proposed five corridors under Part-A and three corridors under Part-B. Detailed Project Reports (DPRs) for the Part-A corridors were submitted to the Central Government five months ago.

NVS Reddy’s Role Deemed Critical for Project Continuity

Given the technical complexity and strategic importance of the Phase 2 expansion, the government believes that NVS Reddy’s continued leadership is essential. He has played a pivotal role since the inception of the Hyderabad Metro, making his presence invaluable for the successful execution of upcoming plans.

Government’s Broader Move Against Retired Staff Re-Appointments

Interestingly, this reappointment comes shortly after the Telangana government removed hundreds of retired employees who were continuing in various departments through reappointment and outsourcing arrangements:

177 staff removed from the Municipal & Urban Development Department

removed from the 47 staff removed from the Panchayati Raj Department

Despite this broader policy shift, an exception has been made for NVS Reddy due to the strategic needs of the Metro projec