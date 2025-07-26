Telangana

Telangana Government Releases Emergency Funds for Rain-Related Repairs and Rescue Equipment

The Telangana government has issued orders to all Collectors and District Magistrates across the state to incur immediate expenditure and procure equipment to handle emergency situations during the monsoon.

Photo of Mohammed Yousuf Mohammed Yousuf26 July 2025 - 16:58
The Telangana government has issued orders to all Collectors and District Magistrates across the state to incur immediate expenditure and procure equipment to handle emergency situations during the monsoon. These orders were issued in the name of the Governor through Special Chief Secretary Arvind Kumar.

According to the directive, each district administration is empowered to draw funds under the A.C. (Abstract Contingent) Bill as per their requirements. Any unspent amount must be promptly deposited back into the state treasury.

The order further clarifies that departmental funds should be utilized for repairs and other essential needs, such as procuring equipment for rainwater drainage. It has also been instructed that the procured equipment be placed in the safe custody of the concerned fire department officials after the monsoon season, so it may be reused if necessary in the future.

Additionally, all Collectors and District Magistrates have been asked to submit consolidated utilization reports of the amounts spent to the State Audit Authorities and the Revenue (DM-Accounts) Department at the earliest.

These instructions have been issued with the concurrence of the Finance Department, and all concerned officers and departments have been directed to implement them without delay.

Photo of Mohammed Yousuf

Mohammed Yousuf

Mohammad Yousuf is an accomplished Content Editor with extensive experience in covering local, national, international, and sports news. Known for his sharp analytical skills and compelling storytelling, he has collaborated with leading media houses and earned recognition for his investigative content editing and insightful analysis of current events, trending topics, and breaking news. Yousuf brings deep knowledge of political and international affairs and a passion for delivering accurate and engaging sports coverage. His dedication to content integrity continues to strengthen Munsif News 24x7’s reputation for credibility.
