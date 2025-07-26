Telangana Government Releases Emergency Funds for Rain-Related Repairs and Rescue Equipment

The Telangana government has issued orders to all Collectors and District Magistrates across the state to incur immediate expenditure and procure equipment to handle emergency situations during the monsoon. These orders were issued in the name of the Governor through Special Chief Secretary Arvind Kumar.

According to the directive, each district administration is empowered to draw funds under the A.C. (Abstract Contingent) Bill as per their requirements. Any unspent amount must be promptly deposited back into the state treasury.

The order further clarifies that departmental funds should be utilized for repairs and other essential needs, such as procuring equipment for rainwater drainage. It has also been instructed that the procured equipment be placed in the safe custody of the concerned fire department officials after the monsoon season, so it may be reused if necessary in the future.

Additionally, all Collectors and District Magistrates have been asked to submit consolidated utilization reports of the amounts spent to the State Audit Authorities and the Revenue (DM-Accounts) Department at the earliest.

These instructions have been issued with the concurrence of the Finance Department, and all concerned officers and departments have been directed to implement them without delay.