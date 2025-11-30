Telangana govt approves Rs 4,051 cr underground cabling in Metro zone in Hyderabad

Telangana

The TGSPDCL had earlier submitted a Detailed Project Report (DPR) for conversion of overhead lines to underground cable in the Metro zone covering Banjara Hills circle, Secunderabad circle, Hyderabad Central and Hyderabad South Circle to the State government.

Photo of Fouzia Farhana Fouzia Farhana30 November 2025 - 14:36
Hyderabad: The Telangana government today approved the TGSPDCL’s plans for conversion of overhead lines to underground cabling in the Metro zone in the city with an estimated cost of Rs 4,051 crore.


According to a GO Ms. 43 issued, the project cost would be met from the TGSPDCL’s internal funds or through borrowing.


The TGSPDCL would also ensure the participation of telecom and internet service providers and T-Fiber in underground cabling on a cost-sharing basis.

The TGSPDCL had earlier submitted a Detailed Project Report (DPR) for conversion of overhead lines to underground cable in the Metro zone covering Banjara Hills circle, Secunderabad circle, Hyderabad Central and Hyderabad South Circle to the State government.


The objective of the project to improve the quality and reliability of power supply, besides reducing the maintenance cost.

The State government has also permitted the TGREDCO to procure 3,000 MW of solar power in a phased manner for five years through competitive bidding to meet the Renewable Consumption Obligation (RCO).


TGREDCO had earlier proposed to procure 5,000 MW solar power in coordination with the Discoms and in line with the Telangana Green Power Procurement Coordination Committee.

Photo of Fouzia Farhana

Fouzia Farhana

Fouzia Farhana, with a decade of editorial expertise, specializes in science, education, and health journalism. As an editor at Munsif News 24x7, she drives the English website’s afternoon-to-evening news cycle, delivering insightful, reader-friendly content. Known for award-winning public health campaigns and advocating equitable education, her work sparks informed conversations on critical issues.
