Telangana Govt Declared Public Holiday Tomorrow in Honor of Former PM Manmohan Singh

Hyderabad: The Telangana government declared a public holiday tomorrow, December 27th, as a mark of respect for the late Dr. Manmohan Singh, former Prime Minister of India, who passed away earlier today.

The government declared a holiday on Friday for all government offices and educational institutions following Dr. Singh’s death.Dr. Singh, a distinguished economist and statesman, served as Prime Minister from 2004 to 2014.

His tenure is remembered for significant economic reforms and his contributions to India’s growth on the global stage.

Also Read: Breaking News: Former Prime Minister Manmohan Singh Passes Away

In a statement, a government official expressed condolences, stating, “Dr. Manmohan Singh was a visionary leader whose dedication to the nation will always be remembered.

We honor his legacy and extend our heartfelt sympathies to his family and loved ones.”The public holiday allows citizens to pay their respects and reflect on the impactful life of one of India’s most revered leaders. The announcement that “Telangana Govt Declared Public Holiday” underscores the significance of Dr. Singh’s contributions to the nation.