Breaking News: Former Prime Minister Manmohan Singh Passes Away

New Delhi: Former Prime Minister Dr. Manmohan Singh passed away on Thursday night at AIIMS Delhi. Known as the architect of India’s economic reforms, Dr. Singh served as the Prime Minister of India from 2004 to 2014, leading the UPA coalition. As the Finance Minister in former Prime Minister P.V. Narasimha Rao’s cabinet in 1991, Dr. Singh laid the foundation for India’s economic liberalization.

On Thursday evening, Dr. Singh was rushed to AIIMS Delhi by his family members after his health deteriorated significantly. Doctors provided emergency treatment, but his condition remained critical.

Upon hearing the news of his deteriorating health, senior Congress leaders Sonia Gandhi and Priyanka Gandhi Vadra arrived at AIIMS to meet the family. Prime Minister Narendra Modi also reached out to Dr. Singh’s family to inquire about his health.

The hospital saw increased security in anticipation of the arrival of several prominent personalities. Leader of the Opposition in the Lok Sabha and Congress leader Rahul Gandhi, who was on a visit to Belgaum, Karnataka, immediately departed for Delhi.