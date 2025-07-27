Telangana Govt to Promote 2,000 Teachers, Schedule to Be Announced Soon

The state government has decided to promote 2,000 school assistants and secondary grade teachers working in government schools in Telangana, the schedule of which is expected to be announced very soon in the coming days.

Chief Minister A. Revanth Reddy has signed the documents related to these promotions. The recruitment exercise will be started keeping in mind the number of vacancies till June 30.

Due to the absence of regular headmasters or headmistresses in many government schools, the state government has decided to expedite the recruitment process.

According to reports, 750 posts are vacant in multi-zones due to vacancies and retirement of employees, while gazetted posts for headmasters and headmistresses have also been reported vacant.

To fill these vacant posts, school assistants will be promoted as headmasters and headmistresses. Once these posts are filled, the vacant posts of school assistants will be filled with secondary grade teachers.