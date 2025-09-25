Telangana HC Allows Group-1 Recruitment to Continue, Suspends Earlier Verdict

Hyderabad: The Telangana High Court Division Bench has cleared the way for the continuation of Group-1 recruitments, putting a temporary hold on a single judge’s September 9 verdict that had overturned the Mains results and ordered re-evaluation of answer sheets.

The bench, comprising Chief Justice Aparesh Kumar Singh and Justice G.M. Mohiuddin, stated that the Telangana Public Service Commission (TGPSC) may move ahead with the recruitment process, and appointment letters can be issued to selected candidates. However, these appointments will remain subject to the final outcome of the pending appeals.

Earlier, the single judge had set aside the results citing alleged irregularities in evaluation, the allocation of candidates to certain centres, special arrangements for women, and perceived bias against Telugu-medium students. The order had directed the Commission to complete re-evaluation within eight months, warning that failure to do so would lead to cancellation of the entire examination.

Also Read: CM Revanth Reddy Orders High Alert as Heavy Rains Forecast Across Telangana

In total, 15 writ appeals were filed challenging the order—12 by the TGPSC and three by selected candidates. During Wednesday’s hearing, lawyers representing both sides presented extensive arguments. Advocates for the Commission and selected candidates emphasized that there was no evidence of mass copying, paper leakage, or malpractice, and that minor administrative issues could not justify canceling the results.

On the other hand, petitioners contended that evaluation had significant flaws, alleging that marks were awarded candidate-wise rather than answer-wise and that the third-evaluator system was not part of the official rules. They also raised concerns about preferential treatment at certain centres, particularly for women.

The Division Bench questioned whether minor administrative matters could warrant annulment of the results, noting that issues like additional centres or allocation of female candidates fall under the discretion of the Commission. The court asked both sides to submit a synopsis of key points ahead of the next hearing scheduled for October 15.

With the Division Bench suspending the single judge’s order, TGPSC can continue the recruitment process, and appointment letters may be issued—but the final verdict will determine whether the results remain valid or require re-evaluation.