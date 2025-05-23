Telangana High Court Issues Show-Cause Notices to Congress MLA Yashaswini Reddy’s Mother-in-law Jhansi Reddy

Hyderabad: In a significant legal development, the Telangana High Court has issued show-cause notices to Jhansi Reddy, the mother-in-law of Palakurthi Congress MLA Yashaswini Reddy, in connection with a land purchase allegedly violating FEMA (Foreign Exchange Management Act) regulations.

Notices Also Served to Husband Rajender Reddy

Alongside Jhansi Reddy, her husband Rajender Reddy has also received notices from the court. The case pertains to a land deal executed in 2017, involving the purchase of 75 acres of land in Gurtur village, Thorrur mandal.

Allegations of FEMA Violations in Land Deal

A person named Damodar Reddy approached the High Court, alleging that Jhansi Reddy violated FEMA rules during the acquisition of the agricultural land. The court, taking the matter seriously, has ordered a detailed investigation into the transaction.

Revenue Officials Also Under Court Scrutiny

The High Court has further issued notices to multiple government officials, including:

The Revenue Principal Secretary

The CCLA Commissioner

The District Collector

The RDO (Revenue Divisional Officer)

(Revenue Divisional Officer) The Tahsildar of the area

The petitioner claims that a land passbook was issued to Jhansi Reddy in violation of regulations, thereby involving possible administrative lapses.

ED Also Directed to Submit Report

In a notable move, the High Court has also directed the Joint Director of the Enforcement Directorate (ED) to probe the matter and submit a comprehensive report based on its findings.