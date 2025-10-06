Telangana High Court Orders HMDA to Respond on Goshamahal Stadium Land PIL

Hyderabad: The Telangana High Court has ordered the Hyderabad Metropolitan Development Authority (HMDA) to submit its response within two weeks concerning a Public Interest Litigation (PIL) challenging the transfer of land at Gosha Mahal Stadium for the proposed Osmania General Hospital complex. The directive was issued on Monday by Chief Justice Apresh Kumar Singh and Justice GM Mohiuddin.

The PIL, filed by Gundulu Ramu, contests the state government’s decision to allocate areas adjoining Gosha Mahal Stadium for the Health Department’s new hospital project. The petitioner has described the move as arbitrary, unconstitutional, and beyond legal bounds. He further argued that the government order (GO Ms No. 45, dated January 30, 2025) contravenes the zoning regulations outlined in the Master Plan 2031 and breaches provisions of the Telangana Urban Areas (Development) Act, 1975.

The court has made it clear that HMDA must file its reply affidavit within the stipulated two-week timeframe, cautioning that failure to comply could attract consequences. The matter is scheduled for further hearing after two weeks.

This development comes amid growing public scrutiny and legal attention surrounding the Osmania General Hospital project. Legal observers note that the court’s intervention places added pressure on HMDA to justify its actions in a transparent and legally sound manner, highlighting the importance of due process in major urban development initiatives.

The case is expected to be closely watched, as it touches on urban planning regulations, public interest concerns, and the government’s approach to large-scale infrastructure projects in Hyderabad.