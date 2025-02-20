Telangana Releases Indiramma Illu L1, L2, L3 Eligible Lists for 2025: Check Application Status Online

Hyderabad, February 20, 2025 — The Telangana government has officially released the Indiramma Illu L1, L2, L3 eligible lists for 2025, allowing applicants to verify their status under the state’s housing scheme. Beneficiaries are categorized into three groups—L1, L2, and L3—to ensure transparency and efficient allocation of financial aid.

What is Indiramma Illu L1, L2, L3?

The Telangana government has introduced three categories to filter beneficiaries:

L1 Category : Applicants who own land but lack funds to build a house.

: Applicants who own land but lack funds to build a house. L2 Category : Landless individuals living in rented accommodations.

: Landless individuals living in rented accommodations. L3 Category: Applicants with existing homes or vehicles (under review).

This categorization ensures that financial aid is directed to those who need it most.

How to Check Indiramma Illu Application Status 2025

Visit the Official Portal: Go to indirammaindlu.telangana.gov.in. Click ‘Application Search’: Locate the option on the homepage. Enter Details: Input your Aadhaar number, mobile number, or application ID. Submit & View Status: Instantly check your category (L1/L2/L3) and payment details.

Note: The portal also allows grievance submissions for missing names or discrepancies.

Eligibility Criteria

To qualify for the Indiramma Illu Scheme, applicants must meet the following criteria:

Be a permanent resident of Telangana.

Belong to lower or middle-income groups.

Not own a pucca (permanent) house.

Not be enrolled in any other state housing scheme.

Financial Benefits

General Category : ₹5 lakh in four installments.

: ₹5 lakh in four installments. SC/ST Applicants: ₹6 lakh (subject to verification).

The funds will be directly transferred to beneficiaries’ bank accounts to ensure transparency and prevent delays.

Documents Required

Aadhaar card

Ration card (for income proof)

Residence certificate

Bank account details

Salient Features of the Scheme

Transparent Process : Digital tracking of fund disbursement.

: Digital tracking of fund disbursement. House Specifications : 400 sq. ft. homes with RCC roofs, kitchens, and toilets.

: 400 sq. ft. homes with RCC roofs, kitchens, and toilets. Phase 1 Target : 4.5 lakh houses across 119 constituencies.

: 4.5 lakh houses across 119 constituencies. Direct Benefit Transfer: Funds credited to beneficiaries’ accounts to prevent delays.

Helpline Support

For queries or assistance, contact 040-29390057 or visit the official portal.

The Indiramma Illu Scheme is a transformative initiative aimed at addressing homelessness in Telangana. With ₹22,000 crore allocated, the scheme underscores the state’s commitment to providing sustainable housing solutions for economically weaker sections.

Next Steps: Eligible applicants are urged to verify their status promptly. Delays may affect fund allocation under the phased disbursement system.

Disclaimer: Details are subject to official updates. For real-time information, visit indirammaindlu.telangana.gov.in.