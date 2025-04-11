Telangana Inter Results 2025: Date Announced, How to Check, Apply for Recounting, and Other Key Details

Hyderabad: The Telangana State Board of Intermediate Education (TSBIE) is expected to release the TS Inter Results 2025 in the third week of April 2025. Students of both 1st and 2nd year can check their results online through the official website — tsbie.cgg.gov.in — by entering their hall ticket number and date of birth.

Over 10 Lakh Students Await Results

The Intermediate 1st and 2nd year exams for 2025 were conducted between March 5 and March 25. Around 10 lakh students appeared for these exams across Telangana. A minimum of 35% marks in each subject is required to pass.

Official and Alternative Result Access

Students can access their provisional results through:

Official website: tsbie.cgg.gov.in

SMS: General: Send TSGEN1 to 56263 Vocational: Send TSVOC1 to 56263



It is important to note that the online result is provisional, and students must collect their original marksheets from their respective colleges.

Key Exam Highlights

Details Description Exam Name Telangana Intermediate Exams (IPE) Conducting Board TSBIE Expected Result Date Third or last week of April 2025 Exam Dates (1st Year) March 5 – 24, 2025 Exam Dates (2nd Year) March 5 – 25, 2025 Passing Marks 35% in each subject Official Website tsbie.cgg.gov.in

Result Information & Grading System

The TS Inter Result 2025 will contain:

Student’s Name

Hall Ticket Number

Subject-wise Marks

Total Marks

Qualifying Status (Pass/Fail)

Grade and Division

Grading System:

Percentage Grade Remarks 91 – 100% A1 Outstanding 81 – 90% A2 Excellent 71 – 80% B1 Very Good 61 – 70% B2 Good 51 – 60% C1 Above Average 41 – 50% C2 Average 35 – 40% D Pass Below 35% F Fail

Revaluation & Supplementary Exams

Students not satisfied with their marks can apply for Revaluation or Recounting:

Available after results are released

Apply via tsbie.cgg.gov.in with online payment

How to Apply for Revaluation:

Visit the official TSBIE website. Click on the “Revaluation/Recounting” link. Enter the required details and select the subjects for revaluation. Pay the fee online. Submit the application and take a printout for future reference.

Those who fail in any subject can appear for TS Inter Supplementary Exams 2025, scheduled for June. Details for registration will be announced post-results.

Steps to Download TS Inter Result 2025

Visit tsbie.cgg.gov.in Click on TS Inter 1st/2nd Year Result 2025 link Enter your hall ticket number and click submit View, download, and print your result for future reference

Keep checking the official TSBIE website for the latest updates on result announcements and further instructions.