Telangana Intermediate Exams: No Watches Allowed – The Reason Behind It

Hyderabad: The Telangana State Board of Intermediate Education (TSBIE) has stirred confusion regarding the upcoming intermediate exams by announcing that no kind of wristwatches will be allowed this year, including analog watches.

This new rule applies to all students taking the examination in 2025.

No Wristwatches Allowed for Students

In previous years, only smartwatches and electronic devices were prohibited from the examination halls. However, this year, the board has made a significant change by banning all types of wristwatches, including traditional analog watches, citing concerns over cheating and malpractice. The decision has raised concerns among students, as wristwatches are commonly used for time management during exams.

Follow for more details: munsifdaily.com

Board’s Announcement

The TSBIE released a statement confirming the ban on all wristwatches, with no exceptions. The board emphasized that students should not carry any type of watch while entering the examination halls to avoid any confusion or misuse.

Also Read: Telangana Tunnel Accident: Rescue Operation Nears Final Stage; Government Denies Reports of Bodies Found

Impact on Students and Exam Preparation

Students preparing for the exams are now required to rely on wall clocks in the exam halls to track time, which could be a significant adjustment for those who are used to keeping track of time on their wristwatches. The new rule has left many students puzzled, and they have been advised to avoid bringing watches into the exam halls.

Previous Restrictions on Electronic Devices

In earlier years, only smartwatches, mobile phones, and other electronic devices were banned due to the potential of cheating. This year’s extension of the rule to all wristwatches has drawn mixed reactions from students, parents, and educators.